Jump-start your year with BT Weekend

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 11:16

This week, the Weekend magazine shows you how to improve almost every aspect of your life in 2017, from eating better to building healthier relationships. Petrolheads, get an eyeful of the 10 hot cars coming this year, in Weekend Drive. In Weekend Food, discover the throbbing hub of F&B activity at the former Seletar Air Base.

In the main paper, this Saturday’s Brunch feature explores the eternal optimism of the New Year’s resolution, and why we keep making them. The new year brings new career goals as well, so find out how to start off with the end in mind in tomorrow’s Cubicle Files column.

This weekend, we also introduce a new book column, Fine Print, which discusses anything that exists between two covers.

 

