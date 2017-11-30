You are here
Turning privilege into a force for greater board diversity
Singapore's success is built on strong meritocratic principles, and maintaining this requires constant alertness and hard work.
EARLIER this year, I published details of a study showing a 43 per cent average pay gap between pay for male and female directors on the boards of Singapore-listed firms. This figure generated headlines in Singapore and beyond; and as a result, many people reached out to me on the topic of
