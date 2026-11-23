Around 209,000 SDS holders, or 34%, have sold their Singtel SDS

Singtel was the first and only company to offer SDS shares when it transitioned from a statutory board to a listed company in 1993. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans who had bought Singtel special discounted shares (SDS) and left them in their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts will now be able to manage their shares directly through their Central Depository (CDP) accounts.

Singtel and the CPF Board announced on Monday (Nov 23) that they completed the transfer of SDS on Nov 21, ending the CPF Board’s legacy role as the trustee of the shares.

Around 209,000 SDS holders, or 34 per cent, had sold their Singtel SDS before the transfer. The remaining SDS, amounting to 477 million held by about 406,000 holders, were transferred to their CDP accounts.

Around two-thirds of SDS holders who kept their shares already had individual CDP accounts, while the remaining one-third had their shares automatically transferred to designated CDP accounts created in their names.

SDS holders who also own Singtel ordinary shares will have both sets of shares consolidated in the same CDP accounts for ease of management, the telco said.

The SDS scheme was introduced in 1993 as part of the government’s efforts to give Singaporeans a stake in the Republic’s economic success through share ownership.

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Singtel was the first and only company to offer SDS shares when it transitioned from a statutory board to a listed company that year.

The CPF Board was appointed as trustee to facilitate the share purchase, as share ownership was still a foreign concept among many Singaporeans at the time.

Today, with stock market trading ubiquitous, the SDS scheme has met its intent and the trustee arrangement to support share ownership is no longer necessary, CPF said in April, when the decision to end the scheme was announced.

SDS holders were thus allowed to sell their shares for cash or wait for their shares to be transferred.

According to Singtel data, the median Singtel SDS holder owns 1,360 shares at an average purchase cost of S$2,000. At April’s market price of around S$5 per Singtel share, those shares would have been worth about S$6,800.

Parliament subsequently approved the CPF Amendment Bill in May to formalise the winding down of the scheme.

Singtel and the CPF Board advised SDS holders to remain vigilant against scams and to verify the URL of the SDS website to ensure it is the official one.

CPF monies withdrawn by members, including any SDS sale proceeds refunded to their Ordinary Accounts, will be credited to their bank accounts registered with the CPF Board.

If they suspect they have fallen for a scam involving their CPF savings, they should get their bank to freeze their bank accounts, reset their Singpass password, and activate the CPF Safety Switch to immediately cease any unintended monetary outflows.

Singtel group chief financial officer Arthur Lang said in a statement: “Over the past several months, our focus has been on ensuring SDS holders had the information, resources and support needed to navigate this transition with confidence, and we are pleased that the transfer has been completed smoothly.

“This initiative was ultimately about giving SDS holders a choice and enabling them to exercise their rights as shareholders directly.”

He added that Singtel now has greater flexibility to engage its shareholder base, execute corporate actions and allocate capital in ways that enhance growth and shareholder returns.

Shares of Singtel closed S$0.04 or 0.1 per cent lower at S$4.12 on Monday. The counter has fallen around 17 per cent since April. THE STRAITS TIMES