Elaine Lam to lead new division overseeing global institutional, investment and transaction banking

Ang Eng Siong will lead “GWB 1”, to further scale the bank’s large corporate segment in its core markets and overseas branches. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] OCBC has appointed Ang Eng Siong, the current CEO of OCBC China, as its new head of global corporate banking from Jan 1, 2027.

The appointment comes as the bank reorganises its wholesale banking business into three divisions, to sharpen its focus when serving large corporations, multinational companies, financial institutions, public sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), it said on Monday (Nov 23).

“All companies, including banks, are navigating a volatile and fast-evolving environment,” said OCBC group CEO Tan Teck Long.

“A transformational reorganisation of our wholesale banking business will position us even better to elevate how we serve customers, and meet both the challenges and opportunities facing us.”

Under the new structure, Ang will lead what OCBC calls “GWB 1”, focusing on scaling the large corporate segment in its core markets – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China – as well as its overseas branches.

Meanwhile, current global corporate banking head Elaine Lam will take charge of “GWB 3”, which covers global institutional, investment and transaction banking.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Tan said GWB 3 will sharpen the bank’s focus on products and structured solutions to support large corporates and SMEs globally.

“This new division,” OCBC said, “will strengthen the products and solutions capabilities in transaction banking, investment banking, structured finance and financial institutions group under an expanded mandate, and develop new growth platforms.”

GWB 3 will also seek to deepen cross-selling opportunities through greater global institutional and industry coverage, while “driving origination and strategic solutioning”.

Lam will lead OCBC’s expansion into the large alternative investment firms, asset managers, global institutions and sponsors space, the bank said.

Ang joined OCBC in July 2009 as a management associate, and moved to China in 2015 to join the corporate banking team. He was appointed CEO of OCBC China in 2023 and will remain in the role until a successor is appointed.

During his tenure, he drove OCBC China’s “strategic repositioning” around Greater China-Asean connectivity, cross-border wealth, differentiated customer propositions, as well as artificial intelligence and digital transformation, the bank said.

Lam, who had been head of global corporate banking since 2016, grew the bank’s corporate banking franchise in specialised and high-growth sectors, strengthened cross-selling and built a diversified business across OCBC’s core markets and overseas branches.

She joined OCBC in 2001 as a relationship manager.

“GWB 2”, which represents the current global commercial banking arm, will continue to be led by Elaine Heng, who will focus on the SME segment.

Shares of OCBC closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 lower at S$26.41 on Monday, before the announcement.