It proposes H2 cash dividend of S$0.08 a share and special dividend of S$0.10 a share

BRC Asia notes that its profit growth outpaced the 15% rise in revenue. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Steel fabricator BRC Asia on Tuesday (Nov 24) reported a net profit of S$63.1 million for the six months ended Sep 30, up 21 per cent from S$52.2 million the year before.

Revenue for the half year was up 2 per cent at S$856.6 million, compared with S$837.4 million previously.

For the full year ended Sep 30, net profit stood at S$115.1 million, up 22 per cent from S$94.3 million recorded in the corresponding period the year before.

Revenue for FY2026 rose 15 per cent to S$1.79 billion, from S$1.55 billion in the year before.

Gross profit for FY2026 was S$201.8 million, up 26 per cent from S$159.7 million in FY2025.

The company noted that profit growth outpaced the 15 per cent increase in revenue. This was supported by a one percentage point expansion in gross profit margin to 11.3 per cent, as the group continued to convert its substantial sales order book into project deliveries and earnings.

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As at Sep 30, BRC’s cash and cash equivalents stood at S$247 million, up from S$203.1 million in the year-ago period.

Its sales order book stood at about S$1.6 billion, providing earnings visibility for up to five years.

The company recommended a final cash dividend of S$0.08 per ordinary share and a special dividend of S$0.10 per ordinary share for H2. The H1 interim dividend of S$0.08 brings the total dividend for the year to S$0.26.

This represents a dividend payout ratio and yield of 62 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively.

Remaining cautiously optimistic

The company said that its sales order book continues to provide a secured base of work, and that BRC’s established market position, fabrication facilities, engineering capabilities and track record position the group to compete effectively.

It remains cautiously optimistic, with a continued focus on disciplined tendering, while improving operational efficiency and maintaining cost discipline.

Commenting on the group’s performance and outlook, Seah Kiin Peng, executive director and group CEO, said: “FY2026 was a record year for BRC, as strong domestic construction offtake drove the conversion of our sales order book into deliveries and earnings.

“With our outstanding order book of S$1.6 billion providing visibility over the next five years, we will remain selective in tendering by prioritising projects that offer sustainable margins.”

Still, the company noted that competition in the reinforcing steel sector is expected to remain intense, as the buoyant Singapore construction market over the last few years has drawn many new entrants. Capacity additions by established market participants are also expected to keep pricing competition keen.

At the same time, higher energy and other imported costs may continue to weigh on steel-related input, utility and logistics costs.

“Singapore’s pipeline of public infrastructure and private development projects is expected to sustain construction demand over the coming years. We will draw on our healthy financial position to pursue suitable opportunities and support the group’s long-term growth,” BRC said.

Shares of BRC ended Tuesday 1 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$3.90, before the news.