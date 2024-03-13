Subscribers

Construction recovery paves the way for Singapore-listed concrete, steel producers

Yong Jun Yuan

Published Wed, Mar 13, 2024 · 5:00 am
The recovery in construction activity comes on the back of the lifting of a Heightened Safety Period put in place by the Ministry of Manpower from Sep 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, after a spate of workplace fatalities in the sector.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Construction

INVESTOR interest is building for locally listed construction material manufacturers, as they ride on a ramp-up in construction activity in Singapore.

Peggy Mak, research manager at Phillip Securities Research, noted that some of the market leaders in the construction material space – such as ready-mix concrete producer Pan-United Corporation and steel manufacturing and solutions provider BRC Asia – have benefited from an increase in construction activity since May last year.

She estimated that Pan-United has about a 40 per cent local market share in ready-mix concrete, while BRC Asia has about an 80 per cent local market share in steel rebars.

For its second half ended Dec 31, Pan-United’s...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

brc asia

pan-united corp

hong leong asia

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Seatrium receives SGX approval for 20-to-1 share consolidation

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Investment, CICT, Far East Orchard, Keong Hong, Seatrium

Global corporate dividends hit record US$1.66 trillion in 2023

Keong Hong files notice of three straight years of losses

US House to vote on TikTok crackdown; fate uncertain in Senate

Mango adapts as climate change makes fashion less seasonal

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article