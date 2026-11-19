Citi analysts go ‘underweight’ on Singapore with positive catalysts priced in and interest in SMIDs waning in favour of biggest caps

The benchmark STI is trading expensive not only relative to history, but even more so against Asean and Apac peers, said Citi analysts on Wednesday. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The outlook on Singapore equities is looking mixed moving into the first half of 2027 – with Citi’s equity research team rating the Singapore market “underweight”, relative to benchmarks in the Asean bloc.

“The Straits Times Index (STI) is trading expensive not only relative to history, but even more so against Asean and Asia-Pacific peers,” the report by Citi issued on Wednesday (Nov 18) noted.

The Singapore benchmark hit an all-time peak of 5,801.96 on Sep 4, catalysed by shots of liquidity from the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) and surging interest in outperforming banks.

By Wednesday, it had lost over 12 per cent in just under 11 weeks to close at 5,054.89, after steep sell-offs sent local bank stocks diving from their earlier record levels, while tech stocks suffered from slipping confidence in the artificial intelligence trade.

According to Citi, the benchmark STI is now trading three standard deviations above the mean, compared with the MSCI Asean Index. It is also four standard deviations above the long-term mean of the FTSE Asean and FTSE Apac All-Cap indices.

The analysts set a target for the STI at 5,325 for H1 2027, noting how positive catalysts are now “priced in” after years of outperformance, too.

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They wrote: “The… banking sector – (worth) about 55 per cent of the STI – may struggle to drive market upside as dividend yield spreads compress to decade lows amid tightening net interest margins (NIMs), higher funding costs and softer wealth momentum.”

DBS is its only pick among banks with a “buy” rating, due to the counter’s 5 per cent yield and “better visibility on margins”.

The firm also recommended Sats , local telco Singtel , Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust , saying investors should rotate “away from crowded cyclicals toward value and defensives”.

Francis Tan, Indosuez Wealth Management’s chief Asia strategist, reckoned the local banks are still important holdings for investors seeking earnings resilience and dividends – as they still have strong balance sheets and “diversified income streams”.

NIM outlook and valuations will increasingly matter more after a strong showing, however, he added.

For Maybank Securities however, OCBC is the preferred pick, due to “wealth integration and improving margins”, based on a Nov 10 report.

It is “neutral” on Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesian markets – but “overweight” on Singapore.

Tan said: “Some Asean markets may offer stronger upside in a favourable global growth environment, but Singapore continues to provide a compelling combination of quality, dividends and relative resilience.”

SMID underperformance?

One key reason behind Citi’s downbeat outlook of the Singapore market in H1 next year is due to “waning” appetite for small and mid-caps (SMIDs) in the city-state.

It noted how the EQDP in 2025 helped fuel SMID performance, given its agenda to broaden market interest beyond large-cap stocks.

But that trend has since “reversed” in FY2026, according to the Citi analysts.

“Investors have de-rated SMIDs (over the last six months) and favoured large-cap names with the 20 largest stocks materially outperforming the next 80 stocks,” they wrote.

Charmaine Tan, research analyst at FSM Global, said investors should note how liquidity in many SMIDs remains “thin”, which can amplify price swings in both directions.

This is on top of how most EQDP funds launched in 2026; so their track records are still short.

“We expect returns from here to be driven less by broad rerating and more by companies delivering earnings growth. The Singapore Exchange found that the rerating since mid-2025 has been uneven, with valuation gains not always matching improvements in returns on equity, so selectivity remains important.”

The FSM Global analyst noted, however, how the recent sell-off has made entry valuations of SMIDs “more attractive” for investors to build positions in smaller companies. She is still constructive on Singapore equities going into 2027.

“For investors seeking SMID exposure, we (believe in) active strategies that can move across market capitalisations, holding established dividend payers alongside selected smaller companies with genuine earnings momentum, rather than relying on further policy-driven flows.”

The Citi analysts stressed how “weak” initial public offering performance would weigh further on SMIDs, with 82 per cent of FY2026 IPOs in Singapore being loss-making in the year to date.

“This may indicate fading optimism in EQDP’s benefits, especially expensive and crowded stocks,” they wrote.

However, recent STI weakness is beyond how EQDP measures have turned out, according to Indosuez Wealth Management’s Tan.

“The STI fell 5.3 per cent in October on a price-return basis. Technology, banks and shipyards were among the weaker sectors, while real estate investment trusts were relatively resilient,” he explained.

“That supports explaining the correction through sector performance and global risk sentiment, rather than treating it primarily as an EQDP disappointment.”

Moving forward, Tan is “cautiously constructive” on the Singapore market, and thinks there will be greater emphasis on stock selection.

“I think 2027 will be less about buying the entire Singapore market and more about identifying companies with sustainable earnings, (good) balance sheets and reasonable valuations,” he said.