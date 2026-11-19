All major regional bourses fell for the day

The Stoxx 600 ended 1.03 per cent lower at 644.05 points, its third straight session of losses. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares fell 1 per cent on Wednesday (Nov 18), weighed down by mining and energy stocks as investors remained cautious ahead of AI company Anthropic’s IPO, a key test of appetite for the sector.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended down 1.03 per cent at 644.05 points, its third straight session of losses and its lowest close since Nov 6. All major regional bourses fell, with London’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 down 1.3 per cent.

The Stoxx 600 is now more than 3 per cent below the record high it reached last week.

Mining stocks led declines, falling 4.7 per cent for their steepest one-day drop since May 15 as copper prices slid to a seven-month low.

Glencore and Aurubis both lost more than 5 per cent.

Oil stocks fell 2.1 per cent, tracking lower crude prices.

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“We are waiting for this IPO from Anthropic,” said Alexis Bert, head of cash equity Europe at Marex. “It’s a lot of money that are being raised, draining potentially some liquidity on the market.”

European tech shares ended lower after giving up earlier gains as investors awaited pricing of Anthropic’s IPO later on Wednesday. The company is targeting a valuation of up to US$1.4 trillion.

In the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell as shares of AI heavyweight Nvidia declined after its upbeat forecast failed to ease investor concerns about the AI trade.

European chip equipment maker ASML rose 1.9 per cent but surrendered most of its earlier gains.

Among other stocks, French train maker Alstom fell 7.2 per cent after reporting a net loss of 822 million euros (US$902 million), adding to pressure from a warning earlier this month about certification delays.

Credit data provider Experian gained 1.7 per cent after first-half revenue topped estimates and it announced a US$500 million share buyback.

Puma fell 1 per cent after US rival Nike signalled tougher competition, raising concerns that European sportswear makers could face weaker pricing power as input costs rise in 2027.

Deutsche Bank fell 3.1 per cent, extending a 6 per cent decline from Tuesday after the leak of a large cache of internal records renewed scrutiny of its past dealings.

Separately, Reuters reported that European Central Bank policymakers will discuss next week raising minimum reserve requirements for euro zone banks, a move that would drain liquidity from the financial system and reduce the ECB’s interest bill. REUTERS