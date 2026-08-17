How Singapore investors are using brokerage AI tools to analyse portfolios, gain insights

These features help investors digest news, analyse earnings data and gain portfolio insights

Tiger Brokers saw more users turn to its AI tools such as TigerAI, which logged a 500% year on year growth in conversation volumes as at June 2026. PHOTO: TIGER BROKERS

[SINGAPORE] More Singapore users at Moomoo, Tiger Brokers and Longbridge are tapping artificial intelligence to help them interpret market swings, uncover investment opportunities and make more informed trading decisions.

Such brokerage firms offer AI-powered features ranging from in-app assistants to integrations with external AI services such as ChatGPT and Claude, helping investors digest news and headlines, analyse earnings data and gain insights into their portfolios.

Tiger Brokers has seen a growing number of users turn to its AI tools, such as TigerAI.

For instance, when the updated reciprocal US tariffs came into effect on Aug 7, 2025, investors needed swift clarity on what was happening and what it meant for their holdings, said Jingxin Du, TigerAI product lead at Tiger Brokers, adding that most queries centred on specific companies and their stock price movements.

Through TigerAI – an AI assistant available within the Tiger Trade app – investors could access up-to-date context on the tariffs’ impact on specific stocks, sectors and broader market sentiment, and adjust their investment positions accordingly.

As at June 2026, conversation volumes on TigerAI among users in Singapore grew 500 per cent year on year, with monthly active users up 65 per cent.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Du said more users are engaging with TigerAI through ongoing conversations rather than one-off queries.

This allows the AI assistant to better understand an investor’s trading style, objectives and risk appetite over time, enabling it to deliver more personalised insights and information.

The brokerage platform cited examples of how investors have used the tool to make smarter investment decisions.

One high-net-worth investor, for instance, was planning a short-term trade of a popular tech stock during a market rally.

Before executing the trade, he used TigerAI to review capital flows, valuations and risks.

The tool flagged overly bullish sentiment and an upcoming earnings report, suggesting he wait to see the report and whether the company’s fundamentals had changed.

TigerAI also highlighted concerns over the company’s operating cash flow and noted that shareholders had reduced their holdings amid the high share prices.

After the earnings results were released, the stock price fell. The tool helped the investor avoid entering the market just before the sell-off.

Another investor, who was unsure about whether he should keep his position in a tech stock, used TigerAI to assess the company’s technology, customers and institutional activity. TigerAI highlighted an upcoming product launch, after which the stock performed well.

Similarly, at Longbridge, every major market episode in the past year has coincided with a measurable uptick in daily active users and AI queries across the Singapore and Hong Kong markets captured in the data.

When markets get noisy, users do not trade blind – they ask more questions first, said Longbridge Group chief Nowa Zhu and its Singapore and regional chief for South-east Asia Gavin Chia on the sidelines of an event held in July at Capella Singapore.

There, Longbridge launched a suite of AI-native investing products, such as Longbridge AI, to help customers invest better. AI-native apps or services are built around AI from the start, rather than being existing tools with AI added to speed things up.

Rather than wait for user prompts, the agentic AI tool scans the market for developments that are relevant to an investor’s holdings, and draws on the person’s portfolio history and past decisions. It then drafts an action plan for the investor to review, but never places a trade without user confirmation.

This transforms isolated queries into an ongoing system, and Longbridge expects it to be a common use case for users, said Zhu and Chia. They added that close to 30 per cent of its global users have used Longbridge AI and roughly 18 per cent engage with it every month.

Facilitating investment research

Moomoo chief growth and marketing officer Erika Chiang said that beginner investors and advanced traders alike can benefit from using AI.

For newer investors, the technology helps lower the barrier to structured research by translating complex information such as earnings reports, market news, options chains and financial terms into clearer language.

That can help investors ask better questions and understand what they are looking at before making their own decisions, Chiang said.

For intermediate investors, AI is useful as a research accelerator.

They may already understand the basics, but AI helps them compare data points more quickly, monitor news and portfolio developments, and organise their thinking around sectors, stocks or themes.

For more advanced traders, the value is depth and workflow efficiency. They can use AI for multi-factor analysis, more complex screening, options analysis, strategy formulation and backtesting, Chiang noted.

Without sharing figures, she said that engagement with Moomoo AI in Singapore has grown rapidly since its launch in June 2025.

“Engagement is becoming deeper as clients move from asking simple market questions to using AI for research, screening, strategy development and workflow automation,” she said.

Within a year of its launch, Moomoo AI has extended from equities to options, initial public offerings, bonds and exchange-traded funds.

Longbridge sees AI as a strategy to leapfrog other players in the market, with the firm planning to anchor a Longbridge AI Lab in Singapore – partnering local universities and industry players, as well as creating roles that bring top-tier AI talent to the Republic.

Next engine for financial hub

AI is the next engine of Singapore’s financial hub status as it lowers the barrier to understanding local names beyond the Singapore banks, giving every keen investor an equal edge, said Zhu and Chia.

Tiger Brokers’ Du said the firm plans to expand TigerAI’s role from providing information to assisting with trading, with investors still retaining full control over trade execution.

Meanwhile, Moomoo said it will continue to integrate AI across the Moomoo experience, including educational resources such as Moo Academy.

Moomoo user Timothy Tham, when asked if he was concerned about AI accessing his data, said he is more comfortable using the AI tools integrated into a brokerage platform than entering his information directly into standalone AI services such as Claude or ChatGPT.

“I feel safer because I trust that the platform would have done its due diligence around risks and data privacy,” the 30-year-old public relations professional said.

He uses Moomoo AI to analyse his portfolio, provide market updates that could affect his holdings or specific companies within them, and generate ideas for portfolio diversification.

This saves him the time and effort of manually scouring the internet to understand how a company is performing.

“With AI, it’s much easier to get that whole industry snapshot all at once from different credible sources,” Tham noted.

S Kishan, founder of AI software development company Analytico AI, said AI-powered personalised insight in a trading app has a direction and its own limitations or biases.

“It rarely points towards doing nothing,” he said, adding that a trading app has an incentive to keep users trading, checking the app or taking action.

Any trading platform deploying AI should be transparent about which behaviour the system is tuned to encourage, he added. THE STRAITS TIMES