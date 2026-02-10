Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand Investment, Seatrium, Boustead, Hotel Grand Central

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Feb 10):

Singtel : Its Australian subsidiary Optus faced another round of mobile service disruptions on Monday. Around 220,000 customers were affected by the outage. Separately, Nxera, Singtel’s regional data centre arm, opened its largest and multi-tenanted data centre in Tuas. Shares of Singtel ended 1.3 per cent or S$0.06 higher at S$4.78.

CapitaLand Investment : It announced that its wholly owned lodging business unit, Ascott, is on track to exceed its S$500 million fee target amid new signings and as pipeline projects turn operational. It signed a record 19,000 units across 102 properties in 2025, a 27 per cent year-on-year growth in new signings. Shares of CapitaLand Investment closed 1.3 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$3.16.

Seatrium : Its wholly owned subsidiary Jurong Shipyard commenced arbitration against Petrobras Netherlands. It is seeking US$55.7 million in relation to a contract both parties entered in June 2004. The amount is part of a larger US$152.3 million sum that Petrobras Netherlands agreed to pay Jurong Shipyard in a 2008 settlement agreement, but it withheld paying up, Seatrium said on Tuesday. The counter closed 1.5 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$2.09, before the news.

Boustead : Boustead Singapore has received the eligibility-to-list letter from the Singapore Exchange for UI Boustead Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit). It also said it has entered into agreements to divest its interests in a portfolio of Singapore industrial properties to the new entity. The proposed transaction is expected to unlock a gain of about S$154.6 million, and the group intends to reinvest S$202.8 million of the proceeds to subscribe to around 16.9 per cent of the Reit’s units upon listing. Boustead shares finished 5.3 per cent or S$0.11 higher at S$2.18.

Hotel Grand Central : The hotel said it expects to report a net loss for the financial year ended Dec 31. This is due largely to impairment losses related to the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Auckland and “certain investment properties” in Wellington, New Zealand, the company added. Its shares were flat at S$0.74.