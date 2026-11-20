Asian markets also tank after Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut; sources report forced selling, margin calls

Some investors are unfazed by the sell-off, taking a wait-and-see stance. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Market players are proceeding with caution after Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) fell below the 5,000 threshold on Friday (Nov 20) amid a global selldown, though some are hopeful that it will find its legs in the near future.

The STI’s 2.1 per cent slide at the end of the week came as Asian markets tanked in the worst sell-off that most had seen in seven months.

Taiwan’s Taiex and South Korea’s Kospi were the worst hit, plummeting 6.2 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 5.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 3.7 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI fell 0.6 per cent.

The STI has extended its losses by more than 10 per cent since early October, when the three local banks came off their all-time highs, while chip plays lost their footing as confidence in the artificial intelligence trade collapsed.

Singapore’s benchmark index lost about 4 per cent over the past two weeks, booking its sharpest single-day drop of 2 per cent on Friday, data from Moomoo Singapore showed.

“It’s hard to call a bottom in the STI from Singapore, because the sell-off did not start here,” said Kenneth Goh, director of private wealth management at UOB Kay Hian.

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He noted that the index has fallen in eight of the last nine sessions, on the back of “an AI unwind which began in the US”.

“Investors who are relaxed point to the gap,” he said. “The STI is down about 5 per cent this week against more than 17 per cent for the Taiex, and the index has little direct AI exposure.”

Investors who are worried, meanwhile, “point to forced selling abroad that has not clearly finished”.

“I would want to see Taiwan and Korea steady before drawing a conclusion on the STI,” Goh said.

More forced selling and margin calls took place this week at various financial institutions – from private banks to brokerages – on the back of the extended sell-off, sources told The Business Times.

A spokesperson from trading platform Moomoo Singapore confirmed an increase in margin calls in the last few weeks due to volatility in the market.

Stocks were broadly sold down after AI giant Anthropic debuted on the Nasdaq on Thursday, closing with a 17.1 per cent gain viewed as underwhelming.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 2 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

“Anthropic’s IPO was a fundraising success and showed how investors are still keen to gain exposure to AI,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. “But it did little to resolve the bigger concerns around financing, elevated bond yields, valuations and whether enormous AI spending can translate into sustainable profits.”

These unanswered questions are keeping the broader AI trade “under pressure”, she added.

Asian markets are vulnerable given their heavy exposure to the semiconductor and infrastructure supply chain, especially Taiwan and South Korea.

But Ritesh Ganeriwal, managing director and group head of investment and advisory at Syfe, sees the slowdown as a “reset, not a retreat”.

“Investors are still backing AI,” he said. “They are (just) getting choosier about which businesses, and at what price.”

The STI hit an intraday low of 4,968.35 at midday on Friday, before ending the session at 4,975.17, down 2.1 per cent on the day and closing at its lowest in five months.

“At this point in time, I still see this as a correction, but I would be careful to call it a bottom,” said Dan Chang, trading representative at PhillipCapital.

The 5,000 level, he added, “is crucial”: If the STI can bounce back in the next few days, “the support is still holding, technically speaking”.

Chang pointed out that while many domestic plays are now “trying to find their feet” again, the slump is not definitive.

“I think it is more (about) market sentiment,” he explained. “Wall Street overnight already set the tone, but Singapore was already on the back foot. All three banks were under pressure, but the broader concern is that the selling went well beyond them.”