A sea of red pushes Singapore bourse down 1.4%; Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut fails to impress wider markets

[SINGAPORE] Singapore fell sharply into negative territory on Friday (Nov 20) morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, where Anthropic’s much-anticipated Nasdaq debut failed to lift the broader market.

As at 9.30 am, the Straits Times Index (STI) opened 1.4 per cent or 68.48 points lower at 5,011.01. The STI fell further to a six-month low of 4,980.81 at around 11.30 am before paring some losses to trade at 4,991.42 by the midday break.

Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 425 to 124, as 665.7 million securities worth about S$1 billion changed hands.

Bank and chip stocks led losses. DBS shed 1.5 per cent or S$0.99 to S$66.35. OCBC was down 2.5 per cent or S$0.69 at S$26.73. UOB fell 1.5 per cent or S$0.54 to S$35.60.

At the break, DBS had pared some of its losses but was still down 1.4 per cent or S$0.91 at S$66.43. OCBC and UOB extended their declines, with OCBC down 3.3 per cent or S$0.90 at S$26.52 and UOB down 1.7 per cent or S$0.63 at S$35.51.

In early trade, offshore, marine and energy specialist Seatrium was the biggest decliner among STI constituents, trading 4.7 per cent or S$0.08 lower at S$1.63. By the midday trading break, it was down 7 per cent at S$1.59.

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Across the broader market, tech stocks were in the negative territory as well. As at 9.36 am, AEM had tumbled 7.9 per cent at S$5.80, UMS fell 6.4 per cent to S$1.62, CSE Global declined 5.2 per cent to S$0.73, Frencken was down 7.1 per cent at S$1.58, and Addvalue Tech dropped 3.9 per cent to S$0.098.

All five extended their losses by the break. AddValue was down 11.8 per cent at S$0.09, while AEM was 10.2 per cent lower at S$5.66. Frecken fell 8.2 per cent to S$1.56, UMS slid 8.1 per cent to S$1.59 and CSE Global declined 7.1 per cent to S$0.715.

Gold mining stock CNMC dived 5.3 per cent at S$0.80 in early trade and remained at that level at the break. Gold hit its lowest level in more than a year on Wednesday before paring some losses on Thursday. Analysts had said weaker gold prices could squeeze CNMC’s mining margins, particularly if operating costs remained high.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 retreated 4.4 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi shed 4.3 per cent in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.5 per cent, Malaysia’s benchmark KLCI slipped 0.6 per cent and Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index edged down about 0.3 per cent.

Wall Street stocks ended lower on Thursday after Anthropic’s super-sized initial public offering failed to revitalise faded enthusiasm over artificial intelligence-linked stocks, as an early spike in its share price ebbed.

Anthropic shares opened at US$111.50 apiece and quickly rose as high as US$115 a share, or 38.6 per cent above the offer price, but pared those gains to 17.1 per cent by the end of the session.

Anthropic’s debut, the largest IPO on record, was priced late Wednesday at US$83 a share and was widely viewed as the next high bar to clear for the AI trade. The stock opened shortly before noon. After the company’s market valuation briefly surpassed US$2 trillion, its momentum began to lose steam.