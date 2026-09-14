Crystal Jade closes Great World outlet, its third closure in 2026

Part of an assessment and operations review, this brings its remaining outlets in Singapore to 15

The Great World outlet’s last day of operations on Sep 1 comes after the company shuttered outlets at Hillion Mall and Suntec City (pictured) earlier in 2026. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Crystal Jade has closed its Hong Kong Kitchen outlet in Great World mall, its third outlet closure in 2026, as the restaurant chain reviews its operations and outlet network in Singapore.

This comes after the company shuttered its Hillion Mall and Suntec City outlets earlier in 2026.

It also closed its La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlet in Holland Village in June 2025, while its Hong Kong Kitchen outlet at the nearby One Holland Village mall remains open.

Across its six restaurant brands, Crystal Jade has 15 outlets remaining in Singapore following the latest closure.

The closure is part of Crystal Jade’s ongoing assessment and review of its operations and outlet network to ensure the company remains aligned with evolving market conditions and long-term business priorities, it said in a statement on Saturday (Sep 12).

The Great World outlet’s last day of operations was on Sep 1.

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The unit has since been reclaimed by the landlord GWC Commercial, which operates Great World mall, according to a notice dated Sep 2 and pasted outside the store, as reported by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao.

The unit has since been reclaimed by the landlord GWC Commercial, which operates Great World mall, according to a notice dated Sep 2. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER

“Our people remain our priority,” Crystal Jade said, adding that, as with previous branch closures, affected employees were directly informed and supported with redeployment opportunities within the group, where possible.

It added: “We are grateful to the customers who have supported this outlet. Singapore remains our home market and we are committed to maintaining a sustainable long-term presence here.”

Founded in Singapore in 1991, Crystal Jade was once among the country’s fastest-growing Chinese restaurant groups. In 2015, it had 120 restaurants worldwide, including 47 in Singapore.

According to the latest figures, F&B business closures rose 25.1 per cent year on year to 2,101 in the first seven months of 2026. At the same time, 2,594 new F&B businesses were registered. THE STRAITS TIMES