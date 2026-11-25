The metal has fallen around 8% so far this month

GOLD held a decline, after the White House’s latest tariff plans drove equities lower and reinforced expectations for an interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Bullion was near US$3,545 an ounce, having fallen more than 2 per cent on Tuesday to erase most of the gains from the day before.

A report that the US is poised to raise levies on goods from China, the European Union and more than a dozen other economies triggered a decline in technology stocks that rippled across markets, prompting some investors to sell gold to cover losses.

Treasuries rallied on haven demand, sending yields lower and reducing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which doesn’t pay interest.

A gauge of US consumer confidence also surged to the highest in nearly two years, after falling to the lowest in more than a decade in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

As inflationary pressures persist, investors expect monetary policy to tighten in the coming months, with a Fed rate hike in December now seen as a near certainty.

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Higher borrowing costs are typically negative for gold, which has lost around 8 per cent so far this month, outpacing a near -7 per cent decline in October.

The release later on Wednesday of the US personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — should provide clues on the path for rates ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Any upside surprise in inflation would reinforce the case for more hikes.

“The Fed’s policy outlook remains the key headwind for gold,” said Dilin Wu, a research strategist at brokerage Pepperstone Group. “Technically, US$3,500 is the key level I’d watch. Holding above this psychological threshold could provide a base for stabilisation, but a sustained break below it would open the door to another leg lower.”

Elsewhere, major precious metals dealers traded a new form of digital gold in London for the first time. While still at a trial stage, a successful rollout of the system could mark one of the most significant additions to the structure of the London bullion market in decades.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$3,544.19 an ounce at 8.25 am in Singapore. Silver slipped 0.2 per cent to US$40.80 an ounce, after dropping more than 5 per cent on Tuesday. Platinum and palladium declined.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, rose 0.1 per cent after falling 0.2 per cent in the previous session. BLOOMBERG