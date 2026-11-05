IHH Healthcare to cut close to 400 jobs across Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia

Around 380 staff are affected in the changes, which are part of its transformation efforts

Clinical services, healthcare professionals and patient-facing teams are not affected, the firm said. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Close to 400 employees at IHH Healthcare will be leaving the organisation as it looks at consolidating its business support services.

In a statement on Nov 4, the healthcare group said that those affected are from its Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia offices.

“As part of the consolidation, some employees will move into redesigned roles while approximately 0.5 per cent of IHH’s 76,000 total workforce will transition out of the organisation across Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia,” it said.

The figure translates to about 380 affected employees.

Clinical services, healthcare professionals and patient-facing teams are not affected, IHH said, adding that patients will continue receiving the same quality of care at its hospitals and healthcare facilities.

In response to queries, an IHH spokesperson told The Straits Times that the changes “involve a combination of separation arrangements”.

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These include “voluntary separation offers and other employment separations” in accordance with practices across its markets.

The spokesperson declined to share further details, citing respect for the privacy of IHH employees.

IHH operates 190 healthcare facilities across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore and India. Eighty-nine of the facilities are hospitals.

Brands operating in Singapore include Parkway, Gleneagles and Mount Elizabeth.

Patrick Tay, secretary-general of the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU), said on Nov 5 that affected workers were informed of the consolidation exercise on Nov 4, the same day IHH issued its statement.

IHH’s subsidiaries, Parkway Hospitals Singapore and Parkway Laboratory Services, are unionised under SMMWU.

In its Nov 4 statement, IHH said the changes are part of its transformation efforts to “drive consistency, efficiency and scalability”.

It added that a consolidation of its business support services will “harmonise processes, unlock synergies across its network and invest resources where they create the greatest impact for patients”.

The group previously announced in June that it would be implementing a new enterprise resource planning system.

It said that employees who are leaving the organisation will receive “support beyond local statutory requirements”.

This includes enhanced severance packages, immediate access to career transition and outplacement support, and a confidential channel for feedback and assistance.

“IHH is committed to helping staff and their families, ensuring they have access to practical support and resources throughout this transition, with care and respect at every step,” it added.

Group chief executive officer Prem Kumar Nair said in the statement that the decision was not one that the healthcare group took lightly.

He added that the global healthcare landscape has become increasingly complex and fast-changing as a result of advances in technology, growing healthcare needs and patient expectations.

“To continue delivering high-quality patient care for the long term, we must change the way we work and build an organisation that is more resilient, agile and future-ready,” he said.

IHH said there would be no changes to business operations and existing contractual arrangements for suppliers, partners and vendors.

“Any future changes will be communicated in a timely and transparent manner,” it added.

Union supporting affected workers

Tay said on Nov 5 that SMMWU was informed in advance about IHH’s plans to consolidate its business support services.

The union has been working with the healthcare group to ensure that affected members and workers receive a fair severance package in line with the collective agreement, he said.

It is also ensuring that the workers are treated fairly in accordance with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment.

Union representatives were also on-site to engage affected members and workers, address their queries, and provide support, Tay said.

“The company has assured the union of its support for affected workers, including through career guidance and CV preparation, advice on starting a business, emotional support, outplacement services and upskilling advice,” he added.

He said that the union will provide further assistance and resources to those affected, including connecting them to networks such as NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute.

The institute can support affected Singaporeans and permanent residents with job matching services, career coaching and skills upgrading advisory.

IHH has a primary listing on Bursa Malaysia and a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange. THE STRAITS TIMES