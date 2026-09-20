More interest in ETFs, low-cost funds but Singapore still lacks pressure to further lower fund fees
As investors become more digitally savvy and self-sufficient, observers expect ETFs to continue gaining ground
- While fees globally are decreasing as investors seek cheaper options, there is not enough pressure in Singapore to move away from higher commissions, observers say. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
[SINGAPORE] An incentive for higher commissions among fund distributors in Singapore is hindering a decline in funds fees, even amid rising demand for lower-cost products such as exchange-traded funds.
While fees globally are coming down as investors seek cheaper options, there is not enough pressure in Singapore to move away from products that earn higher commissions, observers said.
“Fee compression is likely going to take longer to materialise in Singapore and the rest of Asia,” said Gregory Van, chief executive of Endowus.
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