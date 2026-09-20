The Business Times
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More interest in ETFs, low-cost funds but Singapore still lacks pressure to further lower fund fees

As investors become more digitally savvy and self-sufficient, observers expect ETFs to continue gaining ground

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Sun, Sep 20, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • While fees globally are decreasing as investors seek cheaper options, there is not enough pressure in Singapore to move away from higher commissions, observers say.
    • While fees globally are decreasing as investors seek cheaper options, there is not enough pressure in Singapore to move away from higher commissions, observers say. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] An incentive for higher commissions among fund distributors in Singapore is hindering a decline in funds fees, even amid rising demand for lower-cost products such as exchange-traded funds.

    While fees globally are coming down as investors seek cheaper options, there is not enough pressure in Singapore to move away from products that earn higher commissions, observers said.

    “Fee compression is likely going to take longer to materialise in Singapore and the rest of Asia,” said Gregory Van, chief executive of Endowus.

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