A practical pathway to AI-led productivity

IMDA’s OIP helps firms identify challenges, evaluate solutions and assess outcomes before deployment

Among SGX-listed companies, there is growing attention on how quickly capabilities, including AI-enabled solutions, are deployed. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Earlier this year, the Singapore Budget 2026 outlined a continued push to embed artificial intelligence across the economy.

This included the establishment of a National AI Council, expanded support for AI-related expenditure and solutions, and measures to build practical AI capabilities across firms and the workforce through the National AI Impact Programme.

The International Monetary Fund’s recent Article IV consultation on Singapore also highlighted technology adoption – including that of AI – alongside skills development as central to productivity and medium-term growth, particularly amid an uncertain external environment.

In practice, this places greater emphasis on how companies translate access to technology into execution, where solutions need to be tested, integrated and scaled within operating constraints.

This is particularly relevant in an environment where revenue visibility remains uneven, and capital allocation requires greater discipline.

In this context, structured approaches that allow companies to test solutions, assess feasibility and commit capital in stages take on increased relevance.

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From business challenge to solution development

Open innovation is increasingly part of how companies build value. With renewed investor focus on value creation across Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed companies, there is growing attention on how quickly capabilities, including AI-enabled solutions, are deployed.

In actuality, time, resource and execution constraints continue to determine how this is done.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Open Innovation Platform (OIP) provides a structured approach to address these constraints by linking defined business challenges to deployable solutions with measurable outcomes.

Collaboration has long been part of effective digitalisation, particularly as technology adoption becomes more complex and cross-functional.

Enterprise innovation sits within existing operating structures, where execution depends on how capabilities, resources and outcomes are aligned over time.

OIP extends this by providing local public and private organisations access to a global ecosystem of innovators, while structuring the process from problem definition to solution development.

Since 2018, the platform has mobilised more than 450 challenge statements across industries, linking solution providers with corporates to deliver applied outcomes.

Innovation as a structured process

OIP runs on a defined process, moving from problem identification to solution matching within a 12-to-16-week cycle.

Companies begin by identifying a business challenge, refining the scope, and aligning internal stakeholders to ensure clarity and accountability from the outset.

This is followed by an innovation call, drawing proposals from a mix of global and local solution providers, with evaluation focused on relevance and quality of submissions.

Projects are then awarded and co-developed into customised enterprise solutions with defined key performance indicators (KPIs). Companies commit prize funding to support development and evaluation, allowing feasibility and outcomes to be assessed before deciding on further roll-out.

Across the 450 challenges launched, around S$25 million or about S$55,000 per challenge has been offered to awardees.

Access to a scaled innovation network

OIP provides access to more than 21,000 solvers across multiple technology domains, including AI, robotics, Internet of Things, analytics, natural language processing, augmented and virtual reality, and green tech.

This expands collaboration beyond local ecosystems. Solvers can be aligned with where companies base their assets and report revenue, or where they are exploring new markets, and directed to those most relevant to the problem at hand.

The platform also allows access to specialised expertise. The network spans Asia, North America, Europe and Australia.

From concept to deployment

OIP is built around the current needs of each organisation, with its scope defined upfront. Challenges can be scoped for proof of concept, or taken directly to commercial deployment.

Expert advisory support on design thinking and KPI setting is available throughout, keeping development focused and outcomes measurable at every stage.

Use cases across key sectors

Use cases span core operating priorities across SGX sectors, from data-driven decisions and customer engagement to efficiency, automation and product development, supporting asset utilisation and cost control.

In manufacturing, challenges include predictive maintenance, inventory tracking and supply chain efficiency. In financial services, work has focused on operational enhancement and fintech adoption.

In information and communications technology and media, applications include network automation, customer engagement tools and cybersecurity.

Across healthcare, logistics and the built environment, challenges centre on efficiency, automation, and customer engagement.

De-risking innovation

OIP’s structure plays a role in managing innovation risk. Companies receive guidance in defining problem statements, selecting technologies and identifying solution providers.

The use of KPIs at the development stage introduces discipline in measuring outcomes, which is relevant for listed entities where governance and accountability are required.

The platform also introduces an external perspective, allowing companies to test ideas beyond internal assumptions.

Practical implications for SGX-listed companies

Participation in OIP provides a defined way to run innovation projects, with steps, timelines and outputs.

Companies begin by identifying a specific problem, translating it into a challenge statement, and opening it to external solution providers. Proposals are evaluated, with one or more selected to develop an enterprise solution. KPIs allow outcomes to be measured before further roll-out.

Instead of committing significant capital at the outset, companies fund solution development through prize funding, allowing technical feasibility, operational fit and commercial potential to be tested in stages.

Companies also gain access to a wider pool of solution providers beyond existing networks, broadening the range of approaches available. The relevance of these solutions depends on how they are integrated into existing operations.

The process runs within a defined structure from problem definition to solution delivery, with timelines and evaluation established at the outset. This creates a clear record of how initiatives are selected, tested and progressed, which is relevant for accountability and reporting.

In line with the diversification of businesses listed on SGX, problems on OIP span a broad range of operating needs, from revenue generation and market expansion to process optimisation and cost management.

Applying the process

Companies with identified business challenges can engage IMDA to explore potential solutions through OIP.

The process begins with defining a problem statement, followed by support in refining the scope, launching an innovation call and evaluating submissions.

This provides a pathway for companies to access external solution providers, test approaches and assess outcomes before deciding on further deployment.

For companies looking to apply AI and digital solutions, OIP provides a structured starting point to identify business challenges, evaluate potential solutions and assess outcomes before wider deployment.

The writer is the market strategist at SGX.