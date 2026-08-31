ROEs of SGX mid-caps are a mixed bag, small-caps lag

Uneven ability to keep up with AI and interest-rate pressures are seen as two factors driving the divide

Return on equity is considered a useful way to assess how effectively a company is deploying shareholders’ capital. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] A study has found that the average small-cap company on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) posts a return on equity (ROE) of negative 4.44 per cent, although the median small-cap company’s is a positive 1.58 per cent.

The figures are based on five-year adjusted average ROE numbers from publicly available Bloomberg data.

Small-caps mostly cluster in low single digits or negative territory: Marco Polo Marine at 6.4 per cent, Wee Hur at 4.2 per cent, Cosco Shipping at 1.5 per cent, and embattled water treatment firm Hyflux at 0.8 per cent.