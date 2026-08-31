The Business Times
business-time-50

ROEs of SGX mid-caps are a mixed bag, small-caps lag

Uneven ability to keep up with AI and interest-rate pressures are seen as two factors driving the divide

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Ranamita Chakraborty

Ranamita Chakraborty

Published Mon, Aug 31, 2026 · 10:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Return on equity is considered a useful way to assess how effectively a company is deploying shareholders’ capital.
    • Return on equity is considered a useful way to assess how effectively a company is deploying shareholders’ capital. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] A study has found that the average small-cap company on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) posts a return on equity (ROE) of negative 4.44 per cent, although the median small-cap company’s is a positive 1.58 per cent.

    The figures are based on five-year adjusted average ROE numbers from publicly available Bloomberg data.

    Small-caps mostly cluster in low single digits or negative territory: Marco Polo Marine at 6.4 per cent, Wee Hur at 4.2 per cent, Cosco Shipping at 1.5 per cent, and embattled water treatment firm Hyflux at 0.8 per cent.

    Singapore equitiesSGXSingapore stock market

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    Takeshi Lim Jian Bin (centre) with his “brother and sister”, Jason Fong Wai Hong (left) and his then wife, at a restaurant in 2022.

    Self-claimed wealth gurus who drove Lamborghinis now made bankrupt; investors worry about their S$5m

    DPM Gan Kim Yong says fintech is “a new and emerging industry (that is) also evolving very rapidly with the emergence of AI and frontier technologies”.

    MAS to invest S$220 million in fintech innovation, targets frontier tech and talent

    The collapse of the property sector, entering its sixth year, has been a drag on the world’s second-biggest economy.

    China’s property stocks fall as new rules upend presale funding playbook

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More