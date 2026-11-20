CNMC Goldmine, ValueMax and MoneyMax see significant tumbles from all-time highs

Higher US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and bets on further interest rate hikes have weighed on gold prices in recent months. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] After posting gold-fuelled record highs earlier this year, Singapore gold-linked counters are now under pressure as prices retreat.

On Wednesday (Nov 18), the yellow metal hit a more than one-year low, before recovering on Thursday as dip buyers cushioned growing expectations of interest rate hikes.

The bullion hence gained as much as 0.8 per cent to near US$3,755 an ounce, paring some of the 3.2 per cent decline on Wednesday that dragged the metal to its lowest since September 2025.

The retreat hit GLD SG$, an exchange-traded fund tracking gold prices. It lost 1 per cent to close at S$441.80 on Thursday, and is down 17 per cent over the last six months.

Among affected stocks, mining company CNMC Goldmine led the slide, tumbling more than 10 per cent over the week. It ended 1.7 per cent down, or S$0.015 lower, to close at S$0.845 on Thursday, a staggering 60 per cent plunge from the S$2.12 record high it reached in March.

Pawnbrokers – major beneficiaries when gold rallies – have also seen significant declines in the past six months.

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MoneyMax Financial Services is down close to 36 per cent, while Aspial Lifestyle , which owns jewellery chains Lee Hwa, Goldheart and pawnbroker Maxi-Cash, fell almost 28 per cent. ValueMax declined slightly more than 20 per cent over the same period.

On Thursday, ValueMax retreated 1.3 per cent to S$0.77, while MoneyMax Financial Services slipped 2.1 per cent to S$0.47.

Aspial Lifestyle bucked the trend to rise 5 per cent over the week. It ended flat at S$0.31 on Thursday.

Their stock movements come against the backdrop of impressive first-half results.

Net profits of Valuemax, Moneymax and Aspial Lifestyle surged 30, 77 and 88 per cent, respectively, as gold prices soared on multi-year central bank accumulation and safe-haven demand.

Gold hit a record high of US$5,596 in January before cooling off. Another spike came in March following the US and Israel attack on Iran.

Analysts said that higher US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and bets on further interest rate hikes have weighed on gold prices in recent months.

But while the dip may create some buying opportunities for longer-term investors, analysts caution that the key lies in picking the right stock.

“The correction in bullion is a common headwind, but the extent of each company’s share-price movement also reflects its underlying business model and investor expectations,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insights at Phillip Nova.

Dividend appeal

Analysts were broadly in favour of pawnbroking counters for their dividend yield, and also recommended holding SPDR Gold Shares for investors seeking long-term exposure to gold.

Toh Xuan Hao, an analyst at Maybank Securities Singapore, favours dividend-paying pawnbrokers if gold stays flat or falls further over the next month.

Their dividends could cushion returns, he said. At current prices, ValueMax and Aspial Lifestyle offer a dividend of over 5 per cent while MoneyMax’s payout is closer to 2 per cent.

Toh believes the sector already reflects expectations of further gold weakness, with MoneyMax trading at less than six times Maybank’s FY2027 earnings estimate for the company. Demand for pawnbroking loans in Singapore has also held up despite swings in gold prices.

“Even if gold and pawn demand go nowhere next year, our numbers still point to an upside, so I’d be comfortable building a position gradually rather than waiting for the exact bottom,” he said.

Should gold prices stay weak, Sachdeva expects pawnbrokers to hold up better than CNMC, whose main business is its gold mining operations in Kelantan.

This is provided their loan books remain healthy and collateral coverage is adequate. They can still earn interest, though a prolonged decline could erode collateral values and weigh on lending, she said.

Sachdeva added that while CNMC’s correction has been “substantial”, there is still uncertainty about the counter going forward as margins are subject to production and mining costs.

“CNMC would be more vulnerable because falling realised gold prices directly squeeze mining margins, particularly if operating costs remain elevated,” she explained.

She also said that investors should watch for gold prices to stabilise, and greater confidence in future operating margins before buying CNMC shares.

Meanwhile, investors looking for long-term exposure to gold may consider SPDR Gold Shares.

“SPDR Gold Shares offers the cleanest exposure to gold without company-specific operating risks,” Sachdeva said.

But she believes that holding the ETF is “more sensible” than trying to time a recovery in a mining stock such as CNMC.

Where are gold prices headed?

Despite the recent sell-off, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on gold’s outlook.

Christopher Wong, precious metals strategist at OCBC, said it is a “near-term setback” rather than a fundamental shift in medium-term prices. Over the next month, he expects spot gold to trade between US$3,600 and US$4,100 an ounce.

However, a firmer US dollar, elevated US yields and expectations of further Fed tightening could keep the metal under pressure, he warned.

“While gold could stage occasional rebounds, a sustained recovery may prove difficult without a more supportive macro backdrop.”