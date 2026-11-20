Investors question the sustainability of frothy valuations for the AI boom’s digital infrastructure

The data centre operator, whose biggest customer is TikTok owner ByteDance, was initially intending to raise up to US$5 billion from an IPO as soon as Q4. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[HONG KONG] DayOne Data Centres has put plans for its multibillion-dollar US initial public offering on hold, sources said, as investors question the sustainability of frothy valuations for digital infrastructure supporting the artificial intelligence boom.

The data centre operator, whose biggest customer is ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, was initially intending to raise as much as US$5 billion from an IPO as soon as the fourth quarter, Bloomberg News reported previously.

But it started to reassess options including a delay or a smaller listing as volatility increased around data centres and AI stocks.

Singapore-based DayOne may still pursue an IPO in 2027 if the situation and market sentiment improves, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

The company filed for the IPO in October and has been working with Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and BNP Paribas on the listing.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the IPO have been made, the people said. A representative for DayOne declined to comment.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached APAC boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Doubts about the potential payoff from massive investments into AI have fuelled volatility in global markets.

The Nasdaq 100 has dropped more than 6 per cent in November, heading for its worst November performance since 2008.

Still, Anthropic staged a record-breaking US$107.3 billion IPO and private placement and rose 17 per cent on its trading debut on Thursday, becoming the world’s seventh-most valuable company.

Other data centre-related companies have either pulled or delayed their IPO plans amid investor concerns in the sector.

In October, Firmus Grid abandoned its attempt at one of Australia’s biggest-ever IPOs, while Blackstone-backed AirTrunk is delaying a listing of a real estate investment trust in Singapore until 2027.

DayOne has hyperscale facilities in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, which have seen a boom in data centre development, fuelled by demand from Chinese tech companies like ByteDance and Alibaba.

The US this week put interim rules on those four countries to restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips and servers, telling data centre operators they will need a licence to purchase American tech hardware.

DayOne’s backers include Coatue, Hillhouse, GDS Holdings, SoftBank Vision Fund and Citadel’s Ken Griffin. BLOOMBERG