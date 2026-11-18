It is unclear how many SingNet e-mail users were affected by the disruption

Singtel said some users reported having difficulty accessing their e-mail accounts at around 11 am. At 12.13 pm, it confirmed that services had been fully restored. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] SingNet e-mail services were disrupted on the morning of Wednesday (Nov 18), leaving some users reporting being unable to access their e-mail accounts before full service was restored at around noon.

Singtel – the parent company of SingNet – said in response to The Straits Times’ queries that the disruption arose “due to a configuration issue” at the telco’s service provider.

“This is not a cyberincident,” Singtel added.

The telco said some users reported having difficulty accessing their e-mail accounts at around 11 am.

In a Facebook post at 11.08 am, Singtel had said it was aware of the issue and that its engineers had begun investigating.

In an update at 12.13 pm, the company confirmed that services had been fully restored, advising customers to log out and log back in to resume using their e-mail.

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“We apologise for the inconvenience caused during this time,” Singtel said.

It is unclear how many SingNet e-mail users were affected by the disruption.

According to Downdetector – which tracks online service outages through user-submitted status reports – problems began surfacing at around 9.30 am. The issue peaked near 10.30 am, with more than 100 reports of issues before tapering off towards noon.

In the comments section of Singtel’s Facebook post, affected users reported being locked out of their accounts since 9.30 am.

Several added that the outage interfered with their business operations as e-mail correspondence was unable to take place.

SingNet was launched by Singtel in July 1994, marking Singapore’s first public internet access service. SingNet e-mail accounts are recognisable by addresses ending in “@singnet.com.sg”.

The service interruption comes after a massive global Microsoft outage reported on Nov 12.

Hundreds of millions of users across more than 70 countries lost access to services such as Outlook – Microsoft’s primary e-mail product – Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint for more than 24 hours.

Microsoft said the disruption was caused by a technical failure, not a cyberattack. THE STRAITS TIMES