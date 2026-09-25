The Business Times
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StarHub could buy M1 at below Simba’s bid, but funding poses challenge: analysts

StarHub may need to issue new shares to raise cash or issue shares directly to Keppel as part of the deal, they suggest

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Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 08:00 AM
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    • “We think StarHub would need to either negotiate a lower price or drive higher synergies to make the deal work,” says Foo Zhiwei, analyst at Macquarie Capital.
    • “We think StarHub would need to either negotiate a lower price or drive higher synergies to make the deal work,” says Foo Zhiwei, analyst at Macquarie Capital. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] StarHub could acquire M1’s telco business for less than the S$1.43 billion enterprise value agreed with Simba in 2025, but financing the purchase could prove challenging and may require StarHub to raise equity, analysts have said.

    Foo Zhiwei, analyst at Macquarie Capital, estimates the enterprise value of M1 to be at between S$1.16 billion and S$1.25 billion; Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chris Muckensturm puts it at between S$1.1 billion and S$1.2 billion.

    Muckensturm said: “We believe StarHub could secure a 16 to 22 per cent discount to Simba’s bid.”

    StarHubM1KeppelM&A

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