A sea of red pushes Singapore bourse down 1.4%; Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut fails to impress wider markets

[SINGAPORE] Singapore fell sharply into negative territory on Friday (Nov 20) morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, where Anthropic’s much-anticipated Nasdaq debut failed to lift the broader market.

Twenty-six of 30 companies on the STI ended the day lower while the others closed flat. The benchmark index lost 2.1 per cent or 104.32 points to finish at 4,975.17.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium , which fell 8.8 per cent or S$0.15 to S$1.56. This came after the company reported that its net order book stood at S$12.2 billion as at end-September.

The company got a downgrade in price target previously by CGS International and “on the back of a bearish US session which spread into the STI in general, the downgrade did no favours to Seatrium’s share price”, Alvin Lee, premium client manager at IG, said.

The local banks all ended lower. DBS lost 1.8 per cent or S$1.23 to S$66.11, OCBC fell 3.2 per cent or S$0.88 to S$26.54. UOB was down 2 per cent or S$0.72 at S$35.42.

Across the broader market, losers beat 493 to 163, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion changed hands.

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Lee said the movement “mirrors the overall risk off sentiment we are seeing across major indices even outside the US, such as the Nikkei and Kospi which are both down more than 5 per cent”.

“The risk-off sentiment has come from concerns over a hawkish Fed that is widely expected to raise rates even further, with markets pricing in an almost absolute certainty of a rate hike of 25 basis points in December,” he added.

Key regional indices also ended the day lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.9 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 5.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 5.2 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.6 per cent.

Wall Street stocks ended lower on Thursday after Anthropic’s super-sized initial public offering failed to revitalise faded enthusiasm over artificial intelligence-linked stocks, as an early spike in its share price ebbed.

Anthropic shares opened at US$111.50 apiece and quickly rose as high as US$115 a share, or 38.6 per cent above the offer price, but pared those gains to 17.1 per cent by the end of the session.

Anthropic’s debut, the largest IPO on record, was priced late Wednesday at US$83 a share and was widely viewed as the next high bar to clear for the AI trade. The stock opened shortly before noon. After the company’s market valuation briefly surpassed US$2 trillion, its momentum began to lose steam.