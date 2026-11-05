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Stocks to watch: DBS, CAReit, Starhill Global Reit, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering

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Ranamita Chakraborty

Ranamita Chakraborty

Published Thu, Nov 5, 2026 · 08:45 AM
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    • DBS’ latest net profit falls short of the S$2.95 billion consensus forecast from a Bloomberg survey. 
    • DBS’ latest net profit falls short of the S$2.95 billion consensus forecast from a Bloomberg survey.  PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Nov 5):

    DBS : The lender reported on Thursday a net profit of S$2.81 billion for the three months ended Sep 30, down 5 per cent from S$2.95 billion in the year-ago period. DBS said earnings growth was offset by lower markets trading income amid unfavourable equity market conditions. The latest net profit fell short of the S$2.95 billion consensus forecast from a Bloomberg survey of eight analysts. DBS also announced that its chairman, Peter Seah, will retire at the end of this year, with board member Anthony Lim set to succeed him from Jan 1, 2027. Shares of DBS ended 0.1 per cent or S$0.10 lower at S$70.78 on Wednesday.

    Centurion Accommodation Reit (CAReit) : The real estate investment trust (Reit) on Wednesday posted net property income of S$117.7 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, coming in 4.8 per cent above its prospectus forecast. Its manager said the better-than-expected performance was helped by higher rental rates at its Singapore worker dormitories and new bed capacity. Revenue came in at S$164.4 million, 5.7 per cent ahead of the S$155.6 million forecast in the Reit’s initial public offering prospectus dated Sep 18, 2025. Units of CAReit ended 1.9 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$1.07 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

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