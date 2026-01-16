Stocks to watch: Keppel, SIA, Clar, Clint, Lum Chang Holdings, United Hampshire US Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Jan 16):

Keppel : The asset manager on Thursday announced that it secured a 720 megawatt (MW) power bank for an artificial intelligence data-centre campus near Melbourne, Australia. The move brings its pipeline of data-centre power-bank capacity from over 300 MW to “over 1 gigawatt of gross power capacity in the Asia-Pacific”. Shares of Keppel rose 1.1 per cent or S$0.12 to close at S$10.79 on Thursday, before the news.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group : The company on Thursday posted a 1.9 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in December 2025 for the two carriers it operates. Traffic came in at close to 14.2 billion for the month, from 13.9 billion in December 2024. Shares of SIA fell 0.6 per cent or S$0.04 to close at S$6.36 on Thursday.

CapitaLand Ascendas Reit (Clar) : The Reit is acquiring a logistics property in Columbus, Ohio, for S$94.5 million in a sale-and-leaseback deal with DHL, priced at a 3.3 per cent discount to valuation. The deal will have a long-term lease until 2030, with 3.5 per cent annual rental escalations, which Clar said will strengthen its US logistics portfolio. Units of Clar fell 1.4 per cent or S$0.04 to close at S$2.84 on Thursday, before the announcement.

CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) : Its trustee-manager on Thursday said it secured its second long-term agreement with a global hyperscaler for Tower 2 of CapitaLand DC Navi Mumbai in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, India. The facility has a planned IT load of 37 MW and gross power capacity of 55 MW. The tower is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026, and will be progressively handed over to the tenant in the first half of 2027. Units of Clint ended Thursday 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.23, before the news.

United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) : The manager of the Reit acquired Wallingford Fair Shopping Center in Wallingford, Connecticut, for US$21.4 million, it said on Thursday. The price of the freehold retail property is 8.2 per cent lower than an independent valuation of US$23.3 million. Units of the Reit ended at US$0.525, US$0.005 or 0.9 per cent lower, before the news.

Lum Chang Holdings (LCH) , Lum Chang Creations (LCC) : LCH said in a Thursday profit guidance that it expects a “significant improvement” in net profit for the first half of FY2026, compared with the year-ago period. This is mainly due to stronger operating performance from its restoration and interior fit-out business LCC, which was spun out of LCH after an internal restructuring in June 2025. The urban revitalisation specialist made its Catalist debut on Jul 21, 2025. Shares of LCH closed up 2.7 per cent or S$0.015 at S$0.575 on Thursday; those of LCC ended 3.4 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$0.61, prior to the news.