Swiftdata, owner of Nvidia-linked Megaspeed, lists address occupied by interior design firm

The co-founder of the ID firm said he has been operating there for more than four years

Swiftdata, the parent company of Megaspeed International, changed its registered address from an office building in Jurong East to Midview City in April. ST PHOTO: ANNABELLE LIANG

[SINGAPORE] A little-known Singapore company that owns Megaspeed International, the firm at the centre of US investigations into the possible diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China, has a registered business address that an interior design firm says it has occupied for over four years.

Swiftdata, the parent company of Megaspeed – which saw a seemingly meteoric rise to become a massive buyer of Nvidia chips – did not appear to be occupying the unit at an integrated business hub when The Straits Times visited on Nov 11.

ST was unable to get in touch with Swiftdata.

The company, incorporated in 2023, is the sole shareholder in Megaspeed, owning all of its 10 million shares, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records.

The sole director of the company is Tan Yong Pong, who is also the sole director of Megaspeed, while Khloe Ng Wei Shi is listed as the corporate secretary for both firms.

ACRA records show that Ng is also the company secretary of the interior design firm and a holding company using the same Midview City address.

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Swiftdata changed its registered address from an office building in Jurong East to Midview City in April.

No one answered when The Straits Times rang the doorbell of the unit, which had the greeting “hello” emblazoned at its entrance, alongside a shoe rack with four pairs of slippers.

Tenants in the building told ST the unit is occupied by an interior design firm.

The Straits Times was unable to reach Swiftdata at its registered address at Midview City on Nov 11. The unit is occupied by an interior design firm. PHOTO: CMG

When contacted, the co-founder of the firm said he leased the space directly from Midview City, and has been operating there for more than four years.

“I do not know Swiftdata, Megaspeed or any of their affiliates,” he said.

He said his firm is the “sole occupier of the address, someone somewhere must have used our address as a virtual address without our knowledge”.

Tenants on the same floor also said they had not encountered anyone associated with Swiftdata.

Asked about Swiftdata’s tenancy, Philip Chang, complex manager for Midview City, said he was “unable to provide any information due to PDPA regulations”.

The PDPA, or Personal Data Protection Act, governs the collection, use, disclosure and care of personal data in Singapore.

Megaspeed, which describes itself as a specialised cloud provider, is being probed in Singapore and the US. The US authorities began investigating Megaspeed over suspicions that it breached US chip export restrictions in late 2024.

Singapore police confirmed in October 2025 that they were investigating Megaspeed over “suspected breaches of our domestic laws”.

The firm returned to the spotlight in late October when news broke that the US was concerned about Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s close ties to Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive.

On Nov 8, Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with her.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was the director and managing director of Megaspeed from March to November 2023.

Previously known as 7Road International, Megaspeed’s ownership was transferred to Huang Le Limited when it was renamed in March 2023.

The firm became wholly-owned by the newly incorporated Swiftdata in November that year.

According to Bloomberg, Megaspeed, through its affiliates, imported at least US$4.6 billion (S$5.9 billion) worth of Nvidia hardware since its founding in 2023 to November 2025.

The news agency later reported that the “once-obscure spinoff of a Chinese gaming enterprise has evolved into the single largest South-east Asian buyer of Nvidia chips”.

According to ACRA records, Megaspeed’s total assets surged from US$32.9 million in 2023 to almost US$3 billion in 2024, in an almost 90-fold increase.

Its revenue rose from almost zero in 2023 to US$294.3 million in 2024, and its total liabilities jumped from US$22.9 million to almost US$3 billion over the same period.

Megaspeed has received unqualified audit opinions in recent years, which is the most favourable conclusion an auditor can issue after reviewing a company’s financial statements. It has not publicly disclosed its financial statements for 2025.

The company’s primary business activity is listed on ACRA as hosting services by non-data centres as a cloud service provider, while its secondary business activity is data analytics, processing, hosting and related activities.

It describes itself on its website as an Nvidia Cloud Partner and “a core business partner of Nvidia’s computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region”.

Jensen Huang said in an interview on Oct 29 that Nvidia’s dealings with Megaspeed were “normal and not unusual”.

He added that Nvidia had checked to ensure that Megaspeed did not illegally send its artificial intelligence processors to China.

Nvidia, Alice Huang and Megaspeed did not respond to requests for comment. Media personnel have been denied access to Megaspeed’s registered address in Collyer Quay.

The whereabouts of Tan, the Singaporean and sole director of Swiftdata and Megaspeed, remain unclear.

When ST visited Tan’s registered residential address in the east of Singapore in October 2025, a family member said he no longer lived there and was believed to be in China.

Contacted again on Nov 10, the family member declined to say whether there had been any contact with Tan since ST’s previous visit, and directed ST’s queries to Megaspeed.

ST has approached ACRA on whether it has been in contact with Tan.

Under the Companies Act, local businesses must have a registered office in Singapore from incorporation that is able to receive communications and notices.

A requirement for the registered office to be open to the public for at least three hours on each business day was removed on Oct 20. THE STRAITS TIMES