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M1 hit by data breach

No payment card details, financial or banking information, or customer account access have been compromised

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Ariel Quek

Ariel Quek

Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 07:02 PM — Updated Sat, Nov 7, 2026 · 09:10 AM
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    • Compromised data includes customer names, identity card details, dates of birth, mobile numbers, e-mail addresses and addresses.
    • Compromised data includes customer names, identity card details, dates of birth, mobile numbers, e-mail addresses and addresses. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Local telco M1 said on Friday (Nov 6) that it had suffered a data breach on Oct 30, with compromised data including customer names, identity card details, dates of birth, mobile numbers, e-mail addresses and addresses.

    No payment card details, financial or banking information, or customer account access had been compromised, the telco said, adding that the breach has since been contained.

    M1 did not say how many customers were affected.

    The telco’s services and business operations were unaffected throughout the incident, and it will alert affected customers via e-mail or letter.

    It said: “M1 takes the security and confidentiality of information entrusted to it very seriously, and has been working closely on the ongoing investigations with the relevant authorities and third-party specialists.

    “Customers are encouraged to remain vigilant and exercise caution when responding to unsolicited calls, messages or e-mails.”

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    Customers should verify the identities of those who contact them via official channels, M1 added.

    In a media reply on Friday, the Personal Data Protection Commission said it is aware of the incident and is investigating the case.

    The Straits Times has contacted M1 for more information. THE STRAITS TIMES

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