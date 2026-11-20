About 70% of these positions will be in forward deployment

Mistral AI will seek to hire an even split of local and international talents. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] French artificial intelligence firm Mistral AI opened its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore on Friday (Nov 20), to host most of the 200 staff that it plans to have in the region by 2027.

The company had around 40 staff in Singapore in May, when CEO Arthur Mensch told The Business Times that it was planning for 100 employees by the end of the year.

Geoff Soon, vice-president of revenue for the Asia-Pacific at Mistral, told BT that Singapore is “not a sales and marketing team”.

“I would say it is about 70 per cent forward deployment capabilities,” he said, pointing out that the company will hire a mix of forward deployment engineers and scientists to fill the Singapore headcount.

He added that Mistral will be looking to hire talents from “leading universities” for these roles.

Forward deployment – a term that has recently gathered pace due to the rise of AI – is the practice of allowing engineers to directly communicate with customers.

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Soon said that unlike other tech firms, where engineers typically only fine-tune AI models, the individuals that Mistral recruits will be directly involved in development. “Scientists do the models, the engineers do the agentic capability,” he explained.

Talent is one of the reasons why the company set up its regional headquarters in Singapore. Soon noted that the Republic has hosted several multinational manufacturing firms for a long period, giving Mistral an existing talent pool to draw from.

However, he acknowledged that the company will also need to tap people from outside Singapore for roles that workers here cannot fill.

The company will therefore seek to hire an even split of local and international talents. Soon noted that, to this end, Singapore “offers an amazing culture”, which will make it easier to convince people to relocate here.

Targeting regulated industries

Mistral develops open-source and open-weight large language models. This means that the AI models can run locally on-premises, within company servers, allowing for greater sovereignty and security.

Soon said that the company will, building on its strengths, focus on serving regulated industries such as financial services and the public sector.

Mistral already has a presence in Singapore through partnerships with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency, as well as DSO National Laboratories. The company also has “other customers that are very focused on creating custom models to deliver their sovereign capabilities”.

Asked about his biggest concern about Mistral’s expansion plans, Soon said that more investments need to be made in the digital infrastructure layer. This includes access to more compute such as data centres and chips.

“We need lots of infrastructure,” he added, “to run our experiments and to develop new capabilities as we start to move into longer running agents.”