The Business Times
business-time-50

SIA, Scoot extend cancellations of Middle East flights to December

The flight cancellations follow previous extensions of the halted Middle East routes

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Customers affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, said Singapore Airlines.
    • Customers affected by the flight cancellations can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, said Singapore Airlines. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Ann Neo

    Published Thu, Oct 1, 2026 · 01:45 PM — Updated Thu, Oct 1, 2026 · 06:37 PM

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget arm Scoot are extending their flight cancellations between Singapore and the Middle East until December.

    Flights SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) will be cancelled until Dec 1, SIA said in a statement on Oct 1.

    Scoot said in an updated advisory on Sep 30 that flights TR796 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah to Singapore) will be cancelled until Dec 2.

    SIA had previously operated daily flights to and from Dubai, while Scoot flew between Singapore and Jeddah three times a week.

    The continued flight suspensions follow earlier extensions of the halted routes, with SIA attributing theirs to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

    “As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected”, the national carrier said, urging customers to visit its flight status page for the latest information on their flights.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Customers affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, both airlines said.

    Those who booked tickets via travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact them directly.

    The flight disruptions come amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including recent Houthi strikes in the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia, as well as stalled US-Iran ceasefire talks over conditions to lift the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

    Conflict was sparked across the Middle East after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, killing the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei. THE STRAITS TIMES

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore AirlinesScootThe Straits Times

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    MAS' leadership changes take effect on Nov 1.

    Jacqueline Loh to step down as MAS deputy MD in senior leadership reshuffle

    Like many, Patrina Tan and Johnathan Chua weren't sure they wanted to be parents at first. They are finally expecting their first child after eight years of trying.

    Why 1 in 2 young Singaporeans who said ‘no kids’ now say ‘yes please’: new study

    Prices of non-landed private residences in the Outside Central Region increased by 2.2%, reversing from a 0.1% dip in Q2.

    Private home prices accelerate with 1.4% rise while HDB resale values dip further in Q3: flash data

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More