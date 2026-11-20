In the longer term, these expansions are set to support some 1,000 new jobs across R&D, supply chain and manufacturing engineering

Semiconductor equipment maker KLA’s expanded site in Ang Mo Kio gives the company about 210,000 square feet of new operations space. PHOTO: KLA

[SINGAPORE] US semiconductor equipment maker KLA opened an expanded plant in Singapore and announced it has plans for a third phase of expansion, making the Republic one of its major production hubs globally.

The expanded site, Building 22B in Ang Mo Kio, was announced in October 2024 and is now fully operational – giving the company about 210,000 square feet of new operational space.

KLA, which makes machines and tools such as surface profilers, testers and semiconductor assembly solutions for chipmakers, established its presence in Singapore in 1996 and began manufacturing here in 2006.

Theo Kneepkens, KLA Singapore country president and senior vice-president of global operations, said the company has also outlined plans for a further expansion phase here, subject to finalisation of land arrangements and relevant approvals.

“I was actually hoping that this would already be a ground-breaking of our next phase. But we’re still defining a few details of our next phase of expansion before we can officially announce that,” he said.

“But it’s clear that our next phase of growth will be bigger than the current expanded site.”

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Kneepkens said KLA’s plans for an additional phase reflect its conviction that Singapore – with its exceptional talent, supportive governance and strategic position – will remain indispensable in how the world manufactures critical semiconductor equipment powering AI and advanced computing.

In the longer term, Building 22B and the planned phase are expected to support about 1,000 new jobs across R&D, supply chain and manufacturing engineering.

KLA chief financial officer Bren Higgins said: “We’ve added hundreds of new roles, with over 2,200 employees working across multiple shifts, and 90 per cent of KLA Singapore employees are locals, including both Singaporean citizens and permanent residents.”

He noted that KLA’s long-term investment in Singapore has been driven by the local talent, highly collaborative partners and access to suppliers and customers.

“We are experiencing unprecedented growth across the industry, and our customers show no signs of slowing. If anything, the demand environment is only accelerating,” he said.

KLA’s expansion comes on the heels of several investment commitments announced in the past few years by companies that fabricate semiconductors or are part of the manufacturing value chain, such as processors of silicon substrate materials and companies that test, assemble and package chips.

Chip firms that have made fresh investments include GlobalFoundries, Micron, Siltronic, Soitec, UMC, Vanguard International Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said at KLA’s opening ceremony that Singapore has built a strong ecosystem for semiconductor equipment manufacturing, and the Republic now accounts for around one-fifth of global production.

“Singapore must keep building the specialised capabilities that companies need to compete.”

“By working with partners like KLA, we can support their growth while creating good opportunities for our people and enterprises,” he said.

Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), said that as chips become more powerful and specialised, manufacturing them requires greater precision.

Hence, equipment made by companies like KLA, which can measure process variations and detect defects early, is increasingly important.

“KLA is a key part of Singapore’s strength in this field. Its process-control tools help chipmakers bring advanced technologies into reliable, high-volume production,” he added.

He said Singapore is also investing in the research capabilities needed to seize new opportunities in the chip industry, committing S$800 million under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 plan to the RIE Flagship in Semiconductors.

He lauded a three-year collaboration between KLA and A*Star’s Institute of Microelectronics, saying such partnerships will help turn research into practical manufacturing solutions, so Singapore can continue to meet the semiconductor industry’s changing needs.

Local suppliers are evolving alongside the multinational companies they support, Gan added.

He cited precision engineering firm Sys-Mac Automation Engineering, which has strengthened its capabilities and shortened prototype development timelines in partnership with KLA.

Sys-Mac is also investing in new cleanroom capabilities to support KLA’s next-generation systems.

Gan added: “As our people and enterprises deepen their expertise, they can take on more demanding work and help companies like KLA grow from Singapore. And as KLA grows, it will in turn create more opportunities for our enterprises and people.”

Cindy Koh, executive vice-president at the Singapore Economic Development Board, said: “The opening of KLA’s latest manufacturing facility will deepen Singapore’s capabilities in semiconductor equipment development and create quality jobs for Singaporeans in manufacturing engineering and R&D, alongside training and upskilling opportunities.” THE STRAITS TIMES