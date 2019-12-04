Stories you might have missed

IMDA launches S$20m fund to boost funding of regional media projects in Singapore

THERE are no restrictions on the types of projects involved, but interested parties must set up in and invest out of Singapore, and have an established track record in media fund management.

F&N's S$80m integrated F&B facility in Tuas slated to complete in end-2021

UPON completion, the plant will expand F&N Singapore’s capabilities in areas such as production, warehousing, and research and development, as well as enable the company to consolidate most of its Singapore non-alcoholic beverage operations under one roof.

Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at S$38m guide price

EACH semi-detached house has three storeys, plus an attic and a basement that can accommodate two private parking lots.

COE prices end mostly lower in latest tender

THE COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp was the only one that ended higher at $33,009, up from $32,000 two weeks ago.

Seven companies join SGX's watch list from Dec 4

THEY are ASL Marine Holdings, XMH Holdings, AEI Corporation, Debao Property Development, USP Group, Singapore Myanmar Investco and Reenova Investment Holding.

The STI today

Singapore shares continue downtrend, shed 0.4% on Wednesday



THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended broad losses from the previous session to finish at 3,159.79, losing 13.29 points or 0.4 per cent.