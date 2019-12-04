You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Stories you might have missed

IMDA launches S$20m fund to boost funding of regional media projects in Singapore

THERE are no restrictions on the types of projects involved, but interested parties must set up in and invest out of Singapore, and have an established track record in media fund management.

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

F&N's S$80m integrated F&B facility in Tuas slated to complete in end-2021

UPON completion, the plant will expand F&N Singapore’s capabilities in areas such as production, warehousing, and research and development, as well as enable the company to consolidate most of its Singapore non-alcoholic beverage operations under one roof.

Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at S$38m guide price

EACH semi-detached house has three storeys, plus an attic and a basement that can accommodate two private parking lots.

COE prices end mostly lower in latest tender

THE COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp was the only one that ended higher at $33,009, up from $32,000 two weeks ago.

Seven companies join SGX's watch list from Dec 4

THEY are ASL Marine Holdings, XMH Holdings, AEI Corporation, Debao Property Development, USP Group, Singapore Myanmar Investco and Reenova Investment Holding.

The STI today

Singapore shares continue downtrend, shed 0.4% on Wednesday
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended broad losses from the previous session to finish at 3,159.79, losing 13.29 points or 0.4 per cent.

 

 

Government & Economy

Typhoon Kammuri kills 17 people as it passes south of Manila

Firms moving arbitration cases from Hong Kong to Singapore in fresh setback for business

IMF urges Hong Kong to boost spending to aid economic growth

Hong Kong's November business activity shrinks the most in 21 years

Trump has upended relationships with 9 of 10 top US trading partners

Indonesia's anti-graft agency warns of risk of Chinese investment

Dec 4, 2019 06:13 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue downtrend, shed 0.4% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended broad losses from the previous session to finish at 3,159.79, losing 13.29...

Dec 4, 2019 05:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.34...

Dec 4, 2019 04:48 PM
Transport

COE prices end mostly lower in latest tender

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Dec 4), as consumer...

Dec 4, 2019 04:42 PM
Real Estate

Developer Iskandar Waterfront revives listing plan, aims to raise up to US$1.5b in 2020: sources

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd (IWH) has revived its ambition to go public...

Dec 4, 2019 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks waver at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged in opening trade on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of...

