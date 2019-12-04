You are here

Home > Transport

COE prices end mostly lower in latest tender

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 4:48 PM

doc7898kosr59w1mei1flqk_doc6ue7ffi0ena31eh1ngr.jpg
Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Dec 4), as consumer sentiment remained weak.
SPH

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower at the latest tender on Wednesday (Dec 4), as consumer sentiment remained weak.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp was the only one that ended higher at $33,009, up from $32,000 two weeks ago.

COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished lower at $37,900, down from $39,700.

Premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up almost exclusively for bigger cars, closed lower at $38,889, down from $40,889.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Commercial vehicle COE prices inched downwards from $24,502 to settle at $23,704. Motorcycle premiums also slipped from $3,921 to finish at $3,789.

SEE ALSO

COEs end mixed, price difference between big and small car premiums narrows

Industry sources said motor dealers selling bigger cars have largely fulfilled their sales targets for this year, and are now collecting orders for next year. This could be why most COE premiums in the latest exercise remained at $1 until the last five minutes of bidding.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

Transport

China's ride-hailing decline hurting car sales: report

Hong Kong Airlines plans injection, will pay salaries on Thursday

Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest 61 trillion won over next 6 years

United Airlines buys 50 Airbus aircraft worth US$6.5b to replace Boeing 757s

Mercedes beats BMW in November, tightening US luxury-car race

United Airlines nears US$7b order for longest-range Airbus A321 jet

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 05:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.34...

Dec 4, 2019 04:42 PM
Real Estate

Developer Iskandar Waterfront revives listing plan, aims to raise up to US$1.5b in 2020: sources

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd (IWH) has revived its ambition to go public...

Dec 4, 2019 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks waver at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged in opening trade on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of...

Dec 4, 2019 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks hit by Trump trade remarks

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday after Donald Trump poured cold water on trade talks with China,...

Dec 4, 2019 04:20 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks tumble as Trump stirs concerns of trade war dragging on

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Wednesday, as US President Donald Trump's remarks stoked fears that the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly