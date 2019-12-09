You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 6:30 PM

The overhang is evident at The Florence Residences in suburban Hougang where just 38 per cent of the 1,410 units at the development have been sold since being launched in March.
Singapore has a property glut that could take years to clear  

SINGAPORE has an overhang of 31,948 units as of Sept 30 and sales have averaged about 2,500 homes per quarter this year which will take almost four years to clear the backlog.

 

Centurion to acquire its 2nd student dorm in Nottingham for £15.1m

THE asset, dwell Archer House - located at 14-22 Castle Gate, is in the city centre and near the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University. 

Koon Holdings, Penta-Ocean Construction end joint venture

FOLLOWING the move, Koon Holdings and KCT will no longer need to provide corporate guarantees in respect of the JV – significantly reducing their contingent liabilities and obligations.

Over 100 overseas digital service providers register for GST ahead of Jan 1 deadline: Iras

THE Overseas Vendor Registration (OVR) regime levels the playing field in GST treatment for both local and overseas services, Iras said.

Construction of Jurong West, Bahar Junction stations on Jurong Region Line to start in 2020

THE contract, valued at around S$210 million, was awarded to China Railway 11 Bureau Group, the LTA said.

The STI today

Singapore shares buck regional trend on Monday, STI down 0.5%

THE Straits Times Index struggled for direction, spending most of the session hovering around last Friday’s close before slipping late to close at 3,179.82, a decline of 14.89 points, or 0.5 per cent.

 

 

Singapore’s food security seen at heavy risk from climate change

German trade surplus swells in October

Over 100 overseas digital service providers register for GST ahead of Jan 1 deadline: Iras

Outsourced workers to get better rest areas with new advisory by tripartite partners

Trade war failed to force businesses out of China, say EU firms

Biggest Hong Kong protest in months signals more unrest in 2020

Dec 9, 2019 05:53 PM
Singapore shares buck regional trend on Monday, STI down 0.5%

THE Straits Times Index struggled for direction, spending most of the session hovering around last Friday’s close...

Dec 9, 2019 05:49 PM
Tesco shares jump on possible sale of Asian business

[LONDON] Shares in Tesco jumped nearly 6 per cent at one point on Monday after Britain's biggest retailer said it...

Dec 9, 2019 05:35 PM
Singapore’s food security seen at heavy risk from climate change

[TOKYO] Singapore, home to some of the planet's most affluent people, shouldn't have to worry about going hungry --...

Dec 9, 2019 05:33 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.73...

Dec 9, 2019 05:06 PM
Prosus raises bid for Just Eat, pressure now on rival Takeaway

[AMSTERDAM] Prosus, the Dutch-based technology giant, has raised its unsolicited cash offer for British food...

