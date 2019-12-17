You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 6:30 PM

nz_nodx_171246.jpg
Singapore's non-oil exports continued to contract in November as a result of shrinking electronic exports, which outpaced the growth of other exports like gold and non-electric engines and motors.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore non-oil exports continue slide in November

Singapore's non-oil exports continued to contract in November as a result of shrinking electronic exports, which outpaced the growth of other exports like gold and non-electric engines and motors.

Less than a fifth of Old Noble shareholders have completed steps to get new shares

Less than one-fifth of "Old Noble" shareholders who initially registered with apointee trustee, Lucid Issuer Services, have completed all the steps required to get their shares in the new unlisted entity, Noble Group Holdings (Noble Holdings or New Noble), the company announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cromwell E-Reit to dispose of 12 properties in Europe

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) on Tuesday said it has entered into a master sale and purchase agreement with entities owned by funds advised by Blackstone affiliates on Dec 16, to dispose of 12 properties located in the Netherlands, Denmark and France.

Allianz Real Estate hires ex-Keppel Capital exec as Asia-Pacific head of acquisitions

Allianz Real Estate has appointed Danny Phuan, in a newly created role, as Asia-Pacific (APAC) head of acquisitions, to strengthen its presence and acquisition capabilities in the region, the company said on Tuesday.

Sim Lim Square launches 2nd bid for collective sale with extra space

Singapore gadget central Sim Lim Square has launched its second collective sale tender with a sweetener for potential developers - an additional 27 per cent of built-up space plus the possibility of lower development charges.

SIIC Environment forms JV to invest in China environmental companies

A unit of mainboard-listed SIIC Environment Holdings, its controlling shareholder and Shanghai Overseas (BVI) have formed a joint venture company with a committed capital of HK$100 million (S$17.3 million) to invest in environmental companies in China, particularly in Yangtze River Delta.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares drop 0.2% on Tuesday, bucking regional uptrend

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) was mainly bogged down by the performance of the banking trio, ending Tuesday at 3,200.80, a 5.29-point or 0.2 per cent dip. Similar to the prior session, the blue-chip index spent most of the session struggling for direction before whipsawing in the final hour.

Government & Economy

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

ECB may need more flexibility around inflation target

China to grant regular tariff waivers for US farm imports

Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2017 in November

EU lawmakers tweak proposed rules on sustainable investments

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance company ISOTeam is working to raise some S$28.9 million in a share placement,...

Dec 17, 2019 11:03 PM
Stocks

US: Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

THE blue-chip Dow Jones dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis...

Dec 17, 2019 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

AMERICAN industry saw production jump in November following the end of the nationwide strike at General Motors (GM...

Dec 17, 2019 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

New investor offers to buy out some of Hyflux's creditors

A NEW investor has come riding to the rescue of beleaguered water treatment company Hyflux, making an offer...

Dec 17, 2019 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is prepared to walk away from talks on a free trade deal with the European Union over the bloc's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly