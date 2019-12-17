Singapore's non-oil exports continued to contract in November as a result of shrinking electronic exports, which outpaced the growth of other exports like gold and non-electric engines and motors.

Singapore non-oil exports continue slide in November

Less than a fifth of Old Noble shareholders have completed steps to get new shares

Less than one-fifth of "Old Noble" shareholders who initially registered with apointee trustee, Lucid Issuer Services, have completed all the steps required to get their shares in the new unlisted entity, Noble Group Holdings (Noble Holdings or New Noble), the company announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Cromwell E-Reit to dispose of 12 properties in Europe

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) on Tuesday said it has entered into a master sale and purchase agreement with entities owned by funds advised by Blackstone affiliates on Dec 16, to dispose of 12 properties located in the Netherlands, Denmark and France.

Allianz Real Estate hires ex-Keppel Capital exec as Asia-Pacific head of acquisitions

Allianz Real Estate has appointed Danny Phuan, in a newly created role, as Asia-Pacific (APAC) head of acquisitions, to strengthen its presence and acquisition capabilities in the region, the company said on Tuesday.

Sim Lim Square launches 2nd bid for collective sale with extra space

Singapore gadget central Sim Lim Square has launched its second collective sale tender with a sweetener for potential developers - an additional 27 per cent of built-up space plus the possibility of lower development charges.

SIIC Environment forms JV to invest in China environmental companies

A unit of mainboard-listed SIIC Environment Holdings, its controlling shareholder and Shanghai Overseas (BVI) have formed a joint venture company with a committed capital of HK$100 million (S$17.3 million) to invest in environmental companies in China, particularly in Yangtze River Delta.

Singapore shares drop 0.2% on Tuesday, bucking regional uptrend

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) was mainly bogged down by the performance of the banking trio, ending Tuesday at 3,200.80, a 5.29-point or 0.2 per cent dip. Similar to the prior session, the blue-chip index spent most of the session struggling for direction before whipsawing in the final hour.