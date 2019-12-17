You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports continue slide in November

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 9:15 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

nz_nodx_171246.jpg
Singapore's non-oil exports continued to contract in November as a result of shrinking electronic exports, which outpaced the growth of other exports like gold and non-electric engines and motors.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S non-oil exports continued to contract in November as a result of shrinking electronic exports, which outpaced the growth of other exports like gold and non-electric engines and motors.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 5.9 per cent year on year in November, extending October's 12.5 per cent fall, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore on Tuesday.

Electronic exports contracted by 23.3 per cent in November, following the 16.4 per cent decline in the previous month. Enterprise Singapore said integrated circuits, personal computers and disk drives contributed the most to the decline, falling by 36.5 per cent, 25.1 per cent and 35.7 per cent respectively.

Non-electronic exports grew at 1.3 per cent, rebounding from the 11.2 per cent decline in October. This is attributed to an increase in exports of non-monetary gold at 249.3 per cent, specialised machinery 15.5 per cent and non-electric engines and motors 40.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With the exception of the United States, Thailand and Indonesia, Singapore's non-oil exports to the majority of the top markets declined in November, the agency said. The largest contributors to the NODX decline were Hong Kong at -27.6 per cent, the European Union at -10 per cent and China at -6.8 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Canada predicts slower growth, deficit to climb in 2020

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX grew by 5.8 per cent in November, reversing the 3.1 per cent decrease seen in October. Both electronic and non-electronic domestic exports increased, Enterprise Singapore said.

chart

Government & Economy

Australia's central bank opens door to Feb rate cut if needed

Canada predicts slower growth, deficit to climb in 2020

SEC permanently bars ex-Goldman banker over 1MDB bribery

Australian government to borrow A$55b in year to 2020

UK's Johnson to have law for Brexit arrangements to end by Dec 31 next year: ITV

Brazil, China finalising soymeal export protocol: Abiove

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 10:16 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares struggle to advance as financials temper China optimism

[BENGALURU] Australian shares managed to gain modestly on Tuesday, as a troubled financial sector and steep tumble...

Dec 17, 2019 09:48 AM
Companies & Markets

Less than a fifth of Old Noble shareholders have completed steps to get new shares

LESS than one-fifth of "Old Noble" shareholders who initially registered with apointee trustee, Lucid Issuer...

Dec 17, 2019 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose soon after opening on Tuesday morning following a third straight record close on...

Dec 17, 2019 09:45 AM
Banking & Finance

ANZ chairman says bank can meet capital requirements without fresh money

[BENGALURU] Australia and New Zealand Banking Group chairman David Gonski said on Tuesday the lender is confident it...

Dec 17, 2019 09:38 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound falls on report Johnson planning new Brexit deadline

[TOKYO] The British pound fell on Tuesday after reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking a hard line on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly