Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 6:30 PM

In a rare example of retroactive legislation, the measures will apply to contracts that were entered into or renewed before March 25, 2020, and cover contractual obligations to be performed on or after Feb 1, 2020.
Covid-19: New Bill to give temporary relief from contractual obligations

Singapore banks may see worst-case hit of 14-18% on revenue over consumer relief: Jefferies

JEFFERIES analyst Krishna Guha sees a 14 and 16 per cent hit on revenue for DBS and OCBC respectively on a worst-case basis, and a 18 per cent impact on revenue for UOB. 

Singapore private home prices fall 1.2% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA flash estimate

THIS contrasts with an increase of 0.5 per cent quarter on quarter in the fourth quarter of last year.

Singapore firms to cut hirings while increasing training, flexi-work arrangements: poll

CLOSE to half of 232 firms in Singapore polled last month planned to reduce spending on hiring, while some (12 and 13 per cent respectively) increase budgets for training and flexible work arrangements to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

SIA to renew PPS Club, Krisflyer Elite memberships for a year amid virus outbreak

IN a message to PPS Club members, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: "This is a small token of our appreciation for your loyalty and support, which we value greatly as we work hard to get through this outbreak." 

STI falls 1.7% on Wednesday as Covid-19 fears fester

THE STI ended 40.96 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 2,440.27

Macau's gaming revenues tumble 79.7% in March, hit by coronavirus

US, South Korea scramble to seal defence cost-sharing deal as thousands put on unpaid leave

Fed takes on role of world's central bank by pumping out dollars

Taiwan to spend NT$1.05t fighting virus, to donate 10m masks

Trump calls for US$2t infrastructure spending

Apr 1, 2020 06:18 PM
STI falls 1.7% on Wednesday as Covid-19 fears fester

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) slipped on Wednesday as worries over Covid-19 infection numbers and the...

Apr 1, 2020 05:17 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 28....

Apr 1, 2020 04:54 PM
Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] Europe's top stock markets sank more than 3.0 per cent in opening deals Wednesday as investors tracked the...

Apr 1, 2020 04:49 PM
Seoul: Shares dive 4% as coronavirus anxiety offsets stimulus boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed nearly 4 per cent lower on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect...

Apr 1, 2020 04:46 PM
SIA to renew PPS Club, Krisflyer Elite memberships for a year amid virus outbreak

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will automatically renew all PPS Club and Krisflyer Elite membership statuses for a year,...

