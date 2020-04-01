In a rare example of retroactive legislation, the measures will apply to contracts that were entered into or renewed before March 25, 2020, and cover contractual obligations to be performed on or after Feb 1, 2020.

Covid-19: New Bill to give temporary relief from contractual obligations

Singapore banks may see worst-case hit of 14-18% on revenue over consumer relief: Jefferies

JEFFERIES analyst Krishna Guha sees a 14 and 16 per cent hit on revenue for DBS and OCBC respectively on a worst-case basis, and a 18 per cent impact on revenue for UOB.

Singapore private home prices fall 1.2% q-o-q in Q1 2020: URA flash estimate

THIS contrasts with an increase of 0.5 per cent quarter on quarter in the fourth quarter of last year.

Singapore firms to cut hirings while increasing training, flexi-work arrangements: poll

CLOSE to half of 232 firms in Singapore polled last month planned to reduce spending on hiring, while some (12 and 13 per cent respectively) increase budgets for training and flexible work arrangements to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

SIA to renew PPS Club, Krisflyer Elite memberships for a year amid virus outbreak

IN a message to PPS Club members, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: "This is a small token of our appreciation for your loyalty and support, which we value greatly as we work hard to get through this outbreak."

The STI today

STI falls 1.7% on Wednesday as Covid-19 fears fester

THE STI ended 40.96 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 2,440.27