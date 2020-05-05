You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc7afv3fjz1yr1i3ktv5zd_doc79ve3bndoyws7nopidd.jpg
Food and beverage (F&B) services took a larger hit, with takings down 23.7 per cent year on year or 9.6 per cent on a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis.
PHOTO: BT

Singapore retail sales down 13.3% in March

DEEPENING from -8.4 per cent in February, this was the worst fall since the -16.9 per cent recorded in September 1998.

Ninja Van raises US$279m in Series D funding round

THE new capital injection will help Ninja Van focus on offering delivery solutions for sellers and their customers across South-east Asia, said the startup's chief executive Lai Chang Wen.

Singapore clocks 4th straight record year for tourism arrivals and receipts in 2019

INTERNATIONAL visitor arrivals grew 6.9 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of last year, to 4.8 million; tourism receipts rose 12.8 per cent to S$7.1 billion.

HC Surgical: Julian Ong must get patients' written consent with nurse as witness

HC Surgical Specialists’ (HCSS) surgeon Julian Ong is now required to provide all patients with a statement of facts relating to the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) complaint against him and patients must provide their written consent for Dr Ong to continue to act as their physician.

UOB extends S$4b in loans under government-assisted loan scheme

THE loans were extended to the bank’s mid-sized enterprise clients in sectors that have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and these include construction, consumer staples, retail and hospitality segments, the bank said.

Terrace house on Neil Road up for sale with S$5.86m guide price

LOCATED at 141 Neil Road, the property has a land area of about 3,192 square feet (sq ft), and a built-up area of about 4,813 sq ft.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI ekes out 0.34% gain to 2,572.36

THE Straits Times Index (STI) shrugged off the dismal Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reading reported on Monday and staged a small turnaround on Tuesday, chalking up slim gains of 0.34 per cent or 8.67 points to close at 2,572.36.
 

Koufu unit to stop managing Jurong West Hawker Centre

Hong Kong eases some restrictions as new coronavirus cases dwindle

Britain and US start post-Brexit trade talks

Thai PM says coronavirus impact may last another 9 months

Malaysia's central bank cuts key interest rate to 2%, lowest since 2009

May 5, 2020 05:59 PM
Hong Kong retail slumps in March as Chinese consumers vanish

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's retailers will need to get creative to survive the deepening recession that's enveloped the...

May 5, 2020 05:58 PM
May 5, 2020 05:32 PM
May 5, 2020 05:19 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 12.96...

May 5, 2020 05:17 PM
Koufu unit to stop managing Jurong West Hawker Centre

KOUFU subsidiary Hawker Management (HM) announced on Tuesday that it will no longer manage Jurong West Hawker Centre...

