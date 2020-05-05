Food and beverage (F&B) services took a larger hit, with takings down 23.7 per cent year on year or 9.6 per cent on a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis.

Singapore retail sales down 13.3% in March

DEEPENING from -8.4 per cent in February, this was the worst fall since the -16.9 per cent recorded in September 1998.

Ninja Van raises US$279m in Series D funding round

THE new capital injection will help Ninja Van focus on offering delivery solutions for sellers and their customers across South-east Asia, said the startup's chief executive Lai Chang Wen.

Singapore clocks 4th straight record year for tourism arrivals and receipts in 2019

INTERNATIONAL visitor arrivals grew 6.9 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of last year, to 4.8 million; tourism receipts rose 12.8 per cent to S$7.1 billion.

HC Surgical: Julian Ong must get patients' written consent with nurse as witness

HC Surgical Specialists’ (HCSS) surgeon Julian Ong is now required to provide all patients with a statement of facts relating to the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) complaint against him and patients must provide their written consent for Dr Ong to continue to act as their physician.

UOB extends S$4b in loans under government-assisted loan scheme

THE loans were extended to the bank’s mid-sized enterprise clients in sectors that have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and these include construction, consumer staples, retail and hospitality segments, the bank said.

Terrace house on Neil Road up for sale with S$5.86m guide price

LOCATED at 141 Neil Road, the property has a land area of about 3,192 square feet (sq ft), and a built-up area of about 4,813 sq ft.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI ekes out 0.34% gain to 2,572.36

THE Straits Times Index (STI) shrugged off the dismal Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reading reported on Monday and staged a small turnaround on Tuesday, chalking up slim gains of 0.34 per cent or 8.67 points to close at 2,572.36.

