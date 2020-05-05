You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore retail sales down 13.3% in March
DEEPENING from -8.4 per cent in February, this was the worst fall since the -16.9 per cent recorded in September 1998.
Ninja Van raises US$279m in Series D funding round
THE new capital injection will help Ninja Van focus on offering delivery solutions for sellers and their customers across South-east Asia, said the startup's chief executive Lai Chang Wen.
Singapore clocks 4th straight record year for tourism arrivals and receipts in 2019
INTERNATIONAL visitor arrivals grew 6.9 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of last year, to 4.8 million; tourism receipts rose 12.8 per cent to S$7.1 billion.
HC Surgical: Julian Ong must get patients' written consent with nurse as witness
HC Surgical Specialists’ (HCSS) surgeon Julian Ong is now required to provide all patients with a statement of facts relating to the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) complaint against him and patients must provide their written consent for Dr Ong to continue to act as their physician.
UOB extends S$4b in loans under government-assisted loan scheme
THE loans were extended to the bank’s mid-sized enterprise clients in sectors that have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and these include construction, consumer staples, retail and hospitality segments, the bank said.
Terrace house on Neil Road up for sale with S$5.86m guide price
LOCATED at 141 Neil Road, the property has a land area of about 3,192 square feet (sq ft), and a built-up area of about 4,813 sq ft.
Corporate earnings
- FSL Trust posts Q1 DPU of 1.5 US cents
- Lendlease Global Reit posts Q3 DPU of 1.28 S cents, 0.7% above IPO forecast
The STI today
STI ekes out 0.34% gain to 2,572.36
THE Straits Times Index (STI) shrugged off the dismal Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reading reported on Monday and staged a small turnaround on Tuesday, chalking up slim gains of 0.34 per cent or 8.67 points to close at 2,572.36.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes