You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore clocks 4th straight record year for tourism arrivals and receipts in 2019

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 5:32 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BEFORE the Covid-19 pandemic devastated international travel, Singapore had its fourth consecutive record year for tourism in 2019, with healthy growth in the fourth quarter, said a Singapore Tourism Board quarterly report on Tuesday.

International visitor arrivals grew 6.9 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of last year, to 4.8 million; tourism receipts rose 12.8 per cent to S$7.1 billion.

These took full-year figures to a record 19.1 million arrivals, up 3.3 per cent, and S$27.7 billion in receipts, up 2.8 per cent.

For Q4, tourism receipts grew year on year for all components except food and beverage, which was flat at S$649 million.

Growth was greatest - up 18 per cent to S$2 billion - for "other components", which include airfares on Singapore-based carriers, port taxes, local transport and spending by business, medical, education, and transit or transfer visitors.

SEE ALSO

Singapore retail sales down 13.3% in March

Sightseeing, entertainment, and gaming rose 15 per cent to S$1.59 billion; accommodation rose 13 per cent to S$1.44 billion; and shopping rose 9 per cent to S$1.46 billion.

Excluding spending on sightseeing, entertainment and gaming, mainland China remained the top source of tourism receipts in Q4, at S$900 million, followed by Indonesia at S$810 million and India at S$399 million.

The full-year picture was similar, with those three markets accounting for the largest shares and contributing 41 per cent of tourism receipts in total. They were also the top three sources of visitor arrivals.

Gazetted hotel room revenue for Q4 was S$1.1 billion, up 11 per cent year on year. This took the full-year figure to S$4.2 billion, up 5.2 per cent.

For the full year, the average occupancy rate edged up 0.9 percentage points to 86.9 per cent. The average room rate rose 1.2 per cent to S$221. Revenue per available room was S$192, up 2.3 per cent.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has since taken a toll on global travel. Singapore's visitor arrivals were still up 3.9 per cent year on year in January, but were down 51.1 per cent in February, and down 84.7 per cent in March.

The year-to-date figure for arrivals is 2.7 million, down 43.3 per cent year on year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Koufu unit to stop managing Jurong West Hawker Centre

Hong Kong eases some restrictions as new coronavirus cases dwindle

Britain and US start post-Brexit trade talks

Thai PM says coronavirus impact may last another 9 months

Malaysia's central bank cuts key interest rate to 2%, lowest since 2009

632 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 19,410

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 12.96...

May 5, 2020 05:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Koufu unit to stop managing Jurong West Hawker Centre

KOUFU subsidiary Hawker Management (HM) announced on Tuesday that it will no longer manage Jurong West Hawker Centre...

May 5, 2020 04:57 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong eases some restrictions as new coronavirus cases dwindle

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government said on Tuesday it will relax restrictions on public gatherings and allow gyms,...

May 5, 2020 04:49 PM
Transport

UK car sales crash to 1946 low on virus lockdown

[LONDON] Britain's new car sales crashed in April to hit the lowest level since 1946, mirroring falls across Europe...

May 5, 2020 04:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Amid pandemic, US renewable power sources have topped coal for 40 days

[NEW YORK] Electricity generated by renewable sources like solar, wind and hydro has exceeded coal-fired power in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.