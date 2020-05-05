Singapore retail sales down 13.3% in March

Singapore's retail sales fell 13.3 per cent year on year in March as the Covid-19 outbreak continued to take a toll, deepening from February's 8.4 per cent fall, according to Department of Statistics (Singstat) figures on Tuesday.

Food and beverage services took a greater hit, with takings down 23.7 per cent year on year or 9.6 per cent on a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales were down 9.7 per cent in March. The fall was due mainly to larger declines in retail industries selling discretionary items, due to weaker domestic consumption and fewer tourist arrivals because of the virus outbreak, said Singstat.

Total retail sales value in March was S$3.3 billion, of which online retail sales accounted for 8.5 per cent.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets bucked the trend, with a 35.9 per cent rise in sales, as demand for groceries rose with more people staying at home with safe distancing measures kicking in.

The only other segments to see increases in sales were minimarts and convenience stores (4.7 per cent), furniture and household equipment (3.5 per cent), and computer and telecommunications equipment (2.7 per cent).

Wearing apparel and footwear saw the biggest fall, down 41.6 per cent, followed by sales of food and alcohol - separate from supermarket groceries - which fell 41 per cent. Also seeing large falls of over 20 per cent were sales figures for department stores (-38.6 per cent), watches and jewellery (-34.4 per cent), motor vehicles (-28.2 per cent), optical goods and books (-23.5 per cent), cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods (-21.9 per cent) and recreational goods (-20.6 per cent).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales were down 1.3 per cent in March, but actually up 1.6 per cent excluding motor vehicles.

Total sales value for food and beverage services in March was S$678 million, with online sales accounting for 15.6 per cent, up from 12.5 per cent in February.

All categories of food services saw sales decline, though to very different degrees. Food caterers saw takings plunge 58.1 per cent, while restaurant takings fell 30.3 per cent.

Cafes, food courts, and other eating places saw sales fall 14.5 per cent, while fast food outlets saw the smallest decline of 2.2 per cent.