Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore developers will not be able to reopen show galleries to market their new projects come June 2 when reopening of the economy is done in phases, said an advisory from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
Show galleries to remain closed until further notice: URA

SINGAPORE developers will not be able to reopen show galleries to market their new projects come June 2 when reopening of the economy is done in phases, said an advisory from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Citi Singapore to return wage support funding to the government

ABOUT 80 per cent of Citi's total headcount of some 8,500 employees here are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (PRs), which will bring  the Jobs Support Scheme  funding to tens of millions for an MNC such as Citi.  

S-E Asia-focused VCs raised US$1.33b in Q1, more than triple from year ago: report

OVERALL, South-east Asia-based VC firms are now armed with about US$4.2 billion in capital, while out-of-region VCs have raised at least US$1.6 billion for their South-east Asia-focused funds.

HC Surgical: Vanda 1 asked for early redemption of S$5m bond on 'amicable grounds'

THE company was responding to queries by the Singapore Exchange on the rationale for the early redemption and whether it was related to the court judgement of surgeon Julian Ong's case, and/or the ongoing Singapore Medical Council (SMC) investigation. 

Thomson Medical directors take 20% fee cut, managers forgo bonus

SENIOR management have volunteered to forgo their annual wage increment, performance bonus and annual wage supplement (also called the “13th month payment”) this year, the healthcare group said on Thursday.

The STI today

Singapore shares close marginally lower

THE Straits Times Index closed marginally lower by 6.60 points or 0.26 per cent to 2,555.34.

Japan may end Tokyo state of emergency as early as next week: PM

US to fly aid into Russia where coronavirus cases are climbing

Italy PM accuses banks in blame game over cash for businesses

AstraZeneca gets US$1b from US govt to make Oxford vaccine

New Zealand PM Ardern's election prospects boosted by latest poll

China supports 'improvement' of Hong Kong's political system

May 21, 2020 06:29 PM
Japan may end Tokyo state of emergency as early as next week: PM

[TOKYO] Japan may lift the state of emergency in Tokyo as early as next week if new coronavirus infections remain...

May 21, 2020 06:21 PM
Covid-19 pandemic causes labour shortage for Malaysia's palm industry

[KUALA LUMPUR] Travel restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are...

May 21, 2020 06:18 PM
SBS Transit's Q1 profit after tax nearly halves, led by fall in public transport services

SBS Transit's profit after tax fell 46.1 per cent on the year to S$11.1 million for the first quarter, led by a...

May 21, 2020 06:10 PM
US to fly aid into Russia where coronavirus cases are climbing

[MOSCOW] A US military transport aircraft was expected to deliver a first batch of medical aid to Russia on Thursday...

May 21, 2020 06:04 PM
Singapore shares close marginally lower

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Thursday against the backdrop of the escalating US-China spat - the markets have...

