Singapore developers will not be able to reopen show galleries to market their new projects come June 2 when reopening of the economy is done in phases, said an advisory from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Show galleries to remain closed until further notice: URA

Citi Singapore to return wage support funding to the government

ABOUT 80 per cent of Citi's total headcount of some 8,500 employees here are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (PRs), which will bring the Jobs Support Scheme funding to tens of millions for an MNC such as Citi.

S-E Asia-focused VCs raised US$1.33b in Q1, more than triple from year ago: report

OVERALL, South-east Asia-based VC firms are now armed with about US$4.2 billion in capital, while out-of-region VCs have raised at least US$1.6 billion for their South-east Asia-focused funds.

HC Surgical: Vanda 1 asked for early redemption of S$5m bond on 'amicable grounds'

THE company was responding to queries by the Singapore Exchange on the rationale for the early redemption and whether it was related to the court judgement of surgeon Julian Ong's case, and/or the ongoing Singapore Medical Council (SMC) investigation.

Thomson Medical directors take 20% fee cut, managers forgo bonus

SENIOR management have volunteered to forgo their annual wage increment, performance bonus and annual wage supplement (also called the “13th month payment”) this year, the healthcare group said on Thursday.

Singapore shares close marginally lower

THE Straits Times Index closed marginally lower by 6.60 points or 0.26 per cent to 2,555.34.