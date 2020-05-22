You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, May 22, 2020

This comes as more consumers took action to secure their financial future in view of Covid-19's drastic impact on the global and local markets, said the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) on Friday.
Singapore life insurance sector sees 10% rise in new sales for Q1

THIS comes as more consumers took action to secure their financial future in view of Covid-19's drastic impact on the global and local markets, said the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) on Friday.

Hotel Properties prices S$170m five-year notes at 3.8%

HOTEL Properties Limited (HPL) has closed the order book for S$170 million of five-year notes, recording S$200 million from over 30 accounts, joint lead manager and bookrunner DBS said on Friday.

StarHub 'serious' on getting fledgling cybersecurity unit into the black: CEO

MAINBOARD-LISTED StarHub is working to grow its cybersecurity arm's top and bottom lines, after Ensign InfoSecurity turned its first quarterly profit in the three months to March 31, investors were told.

CapitaLand to launch e-commerce, online food ordering platform

CAPITALAND on Friday said it will be launching an e-commerce platform eCapitaMall, as well as an online food ordering platform Capita3Eats to complement the sales of its shopping malls in Singapore. 

foodpanda waives commissions for one month for Singapore hawkers new to app

DUBBED the “pandasupport hawker initiative”, the incentive is being rolled out with “the understanding that commission fees are factored as a substantial barrier that is currently preventing hawkers from coming on board foodpanda”, the company said. 

Singapore shares close sharply lower by 2.2%

THE Straits Times Index fell 55.51 points or 2.17 per cent to 2,499.83.

Hong Kong to adopt security law 'as soon as possible': Carrie Lam

614 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total past 30,000

UK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as Covid-19 hits economy

Thailand to extend coronavirus emergency to end of June

Japan launches its version of Fed's 'Main Street' scheme as deflation returns

Philippine lawmaker proposes tax targeting tech giants to fund virus fight

May 22, 2020 05:54 PM
May 22, 2020 05:45 PM
May 22, 2020 05:30 PM
Geo Energy's move to improve financial flexibility at noteholders' expense: Moody's

INDONESIAN coal producer Geo Energy Resource's consent solicitation and tender offer will improve its financial...

May 22, 2020 05:21 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 15.35...

May 22, 2020 04:32 PM
Tencent-backed grocery startup Missfresh closes in on US$500m fundraising

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings-backed Missfresh is on the verge of closing US$500 million of new financing to quicken...

