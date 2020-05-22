This comes as more consumers took action to secure their financial future in view of Covid-19's drastic impact on the global and local markets, said the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) on Friday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore life insurance sector sees 10% rise in new sales for Q1

THIS comes as more consumers took action to secure their financial future in view of Covid-19's drastic impact on the global and local markets, said the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) on Friday.

Hotel Properties prices S$170m five-year notes at 3.8%

HOTEL Properties Limited (HPL) has closed the order book for S$170 million of five-year notes, recording S$200 million from over 30 accounts, joint lead manager and bookrunner DBS said on Friday.

StarHub 'serious' on getting fledgling cybersecurity unit into the black: CEO

MAINBOARD-LISTED StarHub is working to grow its cybersecurity arm's top and bottom lines, after Ensign InfoSecurity turned its first quarterly profit in the three months to March 31, investors were told.

CapitaLand to launch e-commerce, online food ordering platform

CAPITALAND on Friday said it will be launching an e-commerce platform eCapitaMall, as well as an online food ordering platform Capita3Eats to complement the sales of its shopping malls in Singapore.

foodpanda waives commissions for one month for Singapore hawkers new to app

DUBBED the “pandasupport hawker initiative”, the incentive is being rolled out with “the understanding that commission fees are factored as a substantial barrier that is currently preventing hawkers from coming on board foodpanda”, the company said.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close sharply lower by 2.2%

THE Straits Times Index fell 55.51 points or 2.17 per cent to 2,499.83.