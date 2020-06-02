Up to 1,000 vacancies will be available for those looking to join the insurer's growing agency force.

Great Eastern offers 1,000 vacancies for agents, over 300 for trainees and interns

THE company is running a specialised programme this month, named The Lifeproof Academy, to provide support and mentorship to those interested in financial planning as a career.

SGX to launch 10 Singapore single stock futures on June 15

THE SGX said this is in response to growing demand for a broader suite of Singapore-linked equities products and the move comes a week after it said it is discontinuing the bulk of its MSCI equity index futures and options contracts when their licence agreements expire.

SIA rights shares fully subscribed; Temasek to mop up bulk of MCBs

THE rights issue of shares by Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been fully subscribed, though shareholders were less keen to participate in the rights issue of mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs).

United Hampshire US Reit collects 77% of base rents from retail tenants in May

UNITED Hampshire US Reit has seen an "acceleration" in store reopenings as local governments begin to gradually relax lockdown guidelines in all 50 US states.

StanChart appoints Marc van de Walle as global head of wealth management

MR van de Walle was most recently the senior managing director and global head of products at Bank of Singapore, and was concurrently head of wealth management at OCBC.

ComfortDelGro cabbies to deliver medicine in new tie-up

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi has tied up with ALPS Pte Ltd, the supply chain arm of Singapore's public healthcare system, to allow its cabbies to deliver essential medicines.

The STI today

Singapore shares rise on optimism over reopening of economies

SINGAPORE shares ended the day higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) advancing 2.4 per cent or 60.77 points to 2,611.63.