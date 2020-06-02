You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro cabbies to deliver medicine in new tie-up

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 11:13 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi has tied up with ALPS Pte Ltd, the supply chain arm of Singapore's public healthcare system, to allow its cabbies to deliver essential medicines. 

The medicines will be delivered to patients with pre-existing conditions in need of regular refills during the Covid-19 period, ComfortDelGro Corporation announced on Tuesday.

The service is available to all public healthcare institutions (PHIs). These PHIs can set up individual accounts with ComfortDelivery, the month-old delivery service launched by ComfortDelGro Taxi for delivery jobs during the Covid-19 period.

Delivery fees are charged to the PHIs by the distance, with a starting fee of S$6.50 for up to the first three kilometres. All fees will go to the cabbies and will be credited to their individual UOB bank accounts by ComfortDelGro Taxi the next working day.

ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive Ang Wei Neng said the tie-up will help increase the medicine delivery capacity of PHIs, allowing more patients to receive medication delivered to their doorsteps.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: DBS upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy' on potential recovery

The move will also allow the company to provide its cabbies with more delivery job options during the post-"circuit-breaker" period.

Cabbies will ensure that all medication is transported according to temperature requirements and will be taught to keep parcels away from direct sunlight, heat and moisture. They will also need to verify the recipient's identity before signing off on behalf of the recipient to minimise contact.

Since ComfortDelivery's launch in end-April, around 2,000 taxi drivers have been successfully onboarded to participate in delivery services for more than 800 food partners, and another 400 cabbies have been redeployed to alternative jobs.

ComfortDelGro shares were trading S$0.06 or 4.2 per cent higher at S$1.49 as at 10.46am on Tuesday.

Read more: Burpple merchants join ComfortDelGro's food delivery platform

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 11:14 AM
Life & Culture

Met Opera cancels fall season due to Covid-19

[NEW YORK]  The Metropolitan Opera cancelled its fall 2020 performances on Monday and postponed several new...

Jun 2, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

Thailand's farm-to-table resilience featured in food export jump

[BANGKOK] Thailand is returning to its economic roots as a food producer, with overseas demand for rice, seafood,...

Jun 2, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says understands public concerns about security laws

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she understood public concerns about Beijing's plans to...

Jun 2, 2020 10:50 AM
Consumer

Cheap oil is one culprit as American chicken exports diminish

[CHICAGO] American companies are shipping less chicken overseas, and cheap oil isn't helping.

Jun 2, 2020 10:36 AM
Real Estate

Toronto's underground city faces bleak future with bankers MIA

[TORONTO] To get an idea of the long recovery ahead for Toronto's financial district, take a walk through the vast...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.