Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Additional rental waivers - with the cost borne by landlords - will apply to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have suffered at least a 35-per-cent fall in revenue, on top of mandatory waivers funded by the government, under new legislation to be introduced on Friday.
Extra rental waivers for SMEs with at least 35% fall in revenue

LANDLORDS unable to provide the additional waivers can seek an assessment, with qualifying landlords only needing to provide half the mandated waiver.

Acra says it is inspecting KPMG's audit of Hyflux

THE accounting watchdog is inspecting the audit work done by KPMG for Hyflux, as part of a larger probe into the water-treatment firm's compliance with accounting and auditing standards between 2011 and 2018.

GSM Building at Middle Road launched for en bloc sale

THE upgrading premium is about S$18.6 million, on top of the asking price in the region of S$98 million, Mount Everest Properties said.

Over 5,400 home renovation projects in Singapore approved to resume work

BCA said all new applications to resume residential renovation works will be approved within two days, if the submission is in order.

BreadTalk to delist from SGX on June 5

BREADTALK Group on Wednesday said the company will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange on June 5, 9am, following the completion of its compulsory acquisition.

MinLaw, IPOS seek public feedback on proposed licensing scheme for CMOs

THE proposed licensing scheme addresses a range of issues raised in the Copyright Review Report in 2019 and Copyright Collective Rights Management Ecosystem Public Consultation 2017.

STI rises for third straight day on hopes of economic recovery

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) recorded its third climb in a row, ending at 2,700.39, up 88.76 points or 3.4 per cent.

