Additional rental waivers - with the cost borne by landlords - will apply to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have suffered at least a 35-per-cent fall in revenue, on top of mandatory waivers funded by the government, under new legislation to be introduced on Friday.

Stories you might have missed

LANDLORDS unable to provide the additional waivers can seek an assessment, with qualifying landlords only needing to provide half the mandated waiver.

THE accounting watchdog is inspecting the audit work done by KPMG for Hyflux, as part of a larger probe into the water-treatment firm's compliance with accounting and auditing standards between 2011 and 2018.

THE upgrading premium is about S$18.6 million, on top of the asking price in the region of S$98 million, Mount Everest Properties said.

BCA said all new applications to resume residential renovation works will be approved within two days, if the submission is in order.

BREADTALK Group on Wednesday said the company will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange on June 5, 9am, following the completion of its compulsory acquisition.

THE proposed licensing scheme addresses a range of issues raised in the Copyright Review Report in 2019 and Copyright Collective Rights Management Ecosystem Public Consultation 2017.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) recorded its third climb in a row, ending at 2,700.39, up 88.76 points or 3.4 per cent.