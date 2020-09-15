You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 6:30 PM

condo_CMG.jpg
Including ECs, developers moved 1,307 units in August, up 14 per cent from 1,142 units in July and 12 per cent higher than the 1,168 units sold in August last year.
PHOTO: CMG

New home sales in Singapore for August surprise with 16% rise m-o-m

DESPITE economic headwinds and the Hungry Ghost Festival, developers in Singapore sold 1,256 private homes in August, 16 per cent higher than July's take-up.

Singapore must remain open to benefit from Asia's growth: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE can contribute to and benefit from Asia's growth only if it remains open and connected to the world, while forging new partnerships and evolving its approaches, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage

GIVEN the lack of progress in moving matters forward through the UWG's advisors, Pison took the initiative to reach out to the members of the UWG directly through the invitation advisor, Corporate FinEdge, with its proposal to buy out their debt.

SingPost to introduce new price structure for package, parcel deliveries from Oct 15

THESE adjustments come amid an uptrend in e-commerce volumes during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing SingPost to better cater to the evolving needs of the local community in time for the year-end e-commerce peak season.

Temasek to acquire majority stake in Israeli micro-irrigation firm Rivulis

TEMASEK'S US$214 billion portfolio includes significant exposure to the agribusiness space, as well as a focus on sustainable living, which is core to Rivulis's business.

Two land parcels for food farming up for sale by tender: SFA

ONE of the sites is for general agriculture (food) farming which occupies an area of about 10,000 square metres and may be used to farm food crops, seafood, quail eggs, cattle/goats for dairy milk, as well as frogs.

The STI today

STI ends Tuesday almost unchanged ahead of Fed policy meeting

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day just 3.28 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 2,485.83. 
 

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 06:16 PM
Stocks

STI ends Tuesday almost unchanged ahead of Fed policy meeting

LOCAL market sentiment was somewhat more positive on Tuesday, after US stocks had a firm overnight close.

Sep 15, 2020 06:04 PM
Banking & Finance

HKMA sells HK$2.7b into market after currency hits strong end of trading band

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$2.713 billion (S$476.2 million) into the market on Tuesday...

Sep 15, 2020 05:57 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus...

Sep 15, 2020 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 19.92...

Sep 15, 2020 05:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage

POTENTIAL Hyflux investor Pison Investments on Tuesday said it has received 158 tender application forms from...

