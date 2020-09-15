You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
New home sales in Singapore for August surprise with 16% rise m-o-m
DESPITE economic headwinds and the Hungry Ghost Festival, developers in Singapore sold 1,256 private homes in August, 16 per cent higher than July's take-up.
Singapore must remain open to benefit from Asia's growth: DPM Heng
SINGAPORE can contribute to and benefit from Asia's growth only if it remains open and connected to the world, while forging new partnerships and evolving its approaches, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said.
Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage
GIVEN the lack of progress in moving matters forward through the UWG's advisors, Pison took the initiative to reach out to the members of the UWG directly through the invitation advisor, Corporate FinEdge, with its proposal to buy out their debt.
SingPost to introduce new price structure for package, parcel deliveries from Oct 15
THESE adjustments come amid an uptrend in e-commerce volumes during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing SingPost to better cater to the evolving needs of the local community in time for the year-end e-commerce peak season.
Temasek to acquire majority stake in Israeli micro-irrigation firm Rivulis
TEMASEK'S US$214 billion portfolio includes significant exposure to the agribusiness space, as well as a focus on sustainable living, which is core to Rivulis's business.
Two land parcels for food farming up for sale by tender: SFA
ONE of the sites is for general agriculture (food) farming which occupies an area of about 10,000 square metres and may be used to farm food crops, seafood, quail eggs, cattle/goats for dairy milk, as well as frogs.
The STI today
STI ends Tuesday almost unchanged ahead of Fed policy meeting
THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day just 3.28 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 2,485.83.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes