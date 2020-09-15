Including ECs, developers moved 1,307 units in August, up 14 per cent from 1,142 units in July and 12 per cent higher than the 1,168 units sold in August last year.

Stories you might have missed

New home sales in Singapore for August surprise with 16% rise m-o-m

DESPITE economic headwinds and the Hungry Ghost Festival, developers in Singapore sold 1,256 private homes in August, 16 per cent higher than July's take-up.

Singapore must remain open to benefit from Asia's growth: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE can contribute to and benefit from Asia's growth only if it remains open and connected to the world, while forging new partnerships and evolving its approaches, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage

GIVEN the lack of progress in moving matters forward through the UWG's advisors, Pison took the initiative to reach out to the members of the UWG directly through the invitation advisor, Corporate FinEdge, with its proposal to buy out their debt.

SingPost to introduce new price structure for package, parcel deliveries from Oct 15

THESE adjustments come amid an uptrend in e-commerce volumes during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing SingPost to better cater to the evolving needs of the local community in time for the year-end e-commerce peak season.

Temasek to acquire majority stake in Israeli micro-irrigation firm Rivulis

TEMASEK'S US$214 billion portfolio includes significant exposure to the agribusiness space, as well as a focus on sustainable living, which is core to Rivulis's business.

Two land parcels for food farming up for sale by tender: SFA

ONE of the sites is for general agriculture (food) farming which occupies an area of about 10,000 square metres and may be used to farm food crops, seafood, quail eggs, cattle/goats for dairy milk, as well as frogs.

The STI today

STI ends Tuesday almost unchanged ahead of Fed policy meeting

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended the day just 3.28 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 2,485.83.

