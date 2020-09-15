SingPost to introduce new price structure for package, parcel deliveries from Oct 15

Singapore Post (SingPost) on Tuesday said the pricing for its local letterbox packages and doorstep parcel deliveries will be simplified to a flat rate, while the rate for international deliveries will be simplified and cheaper for most customers, effective Oct 15.

These adjustments come amid an uptrend in e-commerce volumes during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing SingPost to better cater to the evolving needs of the local community in time for the year-end e-commerce peak season, the postal service provider said.

BASIC SERVICES

Basic packages, now priced between S$0.90 and S$3.50, will cost a flat rate of S$1.50 for items up to two kilogrammes (kg). The service does not offer customers any form of tracking or notification for their deliveries and is delivered to the letterbox.

Postage-paid product, Poly M, will be standardised at S$2 for both small and large products. Customers will be able to send items up to 2kg in each Poly M, regardless of size. In addition, all basic services for packages will be delivered to the letterbox within two working days, instead of three previously.

TRACKED SERVICES

Tracked packages, which are now priced between S$3.20 and S$4.80, will cost a flat rate of S$3 for items up to 2kg. Tracked packages are delivered directly to one's letterbox, with delivery progress tracking as well as notifications for the recipient, SingPost said.

Meanwhile, trackable postage-paid product SmartPac will have two price categories, instead of three. SmartPac Mini and SmartPac Lite, will both be priced at S$3.20, with maximum weight limits increased to 2kg. SmartPac Box will cost S$3.80, down from S$4.70. However, the weight limit of the SmartPac Box will be lowered to 2kg, SingPost noted.

LOCAL PARCEL DELIVERIES

The firm's next-day parcel doorstep delivery service called Speedpost Standard, which used to cost between S$10 and S$16 depending on weight, will cost a flat rate of S$6 for items up to 30kg.

Speedpost Economy, which offers delivery in two working days within Singapore, will be discontinued from Oct 15. There are no changes to the firm's two-hour express delivery service, Speedpost Express, which costs between S$15 and S$25.

INTERNATIONAL PACKAGES AND PARCELS

International letterbox package services will be revised to two categories namely basic or registered, with four weight tiers - 250g, 500g, 1kg and 2kg. This new structure will be more user-friendly for customers when they calculate postage for their packages, SingPost said.

Separately, Speedpost will reduce its international doorstep parcel services to three categories instead of four, namely Speedpost Express, Speedpost Priority and Speedpost Economy. Speedpost Standard (International) will cease from Oct 15. As a service enhancement, a free collection service will be made available for all international parcels. This was previously only available for Express and Priority deliveries.

Additionally, Speedpost will reorganise all international destinations into four zones, down from five.

Pricing for all international parcel deliveries will also be revised to four weight tiers - 2kg, 5kg, 10kg and 20kg. Following this, the maximum acceptable weight per parcel will be 20kg, instead of 30kg previously, though the maximum weight may differ depending on the destination country, SingPost said.

A new document rate for Speedpost Express (International) and Speedpost Priority (International) will also be introduced, which will accept paper documents of up to 1kg, the company noted.

Said Vincent Phang, SingPost's chief executive officer of postal services and Singapore: "This round of enhancements provides cost savings and improved services for the majority of our customers, as they send more packages and parcels than ever before."

He added that the company remains committed to keeping its postal service relevant in the e-commerce age to better serve the needs of its customers.

As at 10.13am on Tuesday, SingPost shares were trading at S$0.69, up S$0.02 or 3 per cent.