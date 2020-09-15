You are here

New home sales in Singapore for August surprise with 16% rise m-o-m

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 2:00 PM
UPDATED Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 3:40 PM
Including ECs, developers moved 1,307 units in August, up 14 per cent from 1,142 units in July and 12 per cent higher than the 1,168 units sold in August last year.
DESPITE economic headwinds and the Hungry Ghost Festival, developers in Singapore sold 1,256 private homes in August, 16 per cent higher than July's take-up.

This marks the fourth consecutive month of increase in monthly sales since the circuit breaker in April 2020, analysts noted. It is...

