Jacqueline Loh will be appointed deputy managing director (Corporate Development), in addition to her current role as deputy managing director (Markets & Development).

Stories you might have missed

Judge cites 'clear case of balance sheet insolvency' for placing KS Energy, key unit under IJM

IN granting OCBC's application to place embattled KS Energy and its key unit under interim judicial management, High Court Justice Aedit Abdullah said there is a "very clear case of balance sheet insolvency" at the oil services group and that a JM order would seem highly likely, "short of a miracle".

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

THE Public Service Division on Friday announced a reshuffle of some permanent secretary positions, to take effect from Oct 19, 2020.

Singapore insurers extend premium deferment relief measures

THE General Insurance Association of Singapore and the Life Insurance Association, Singapore on Friday announced the extension of relief measures that would give policyholders more time to pay premiums while maintaining their coverage.

Warehouse rents in Asia-Pacific hold steady on e-commerce demand: Knight Frank

THE first half of 2020 largely turned out to be a "resilient" period for Asia-Pacific warehouse markets; and expectations are for this sector's rents in Singapore to remain stable till the rest of the year, according to research by property consultancy Knight Frank.

Retail frenzy to drive stocks gains in South-east Asia: UBS

A BOOM in retail investing in South-east Asia should help drive stock market gains at a time when institutional investors are reassessing the region, according to UBS Group's investment-banking arm.

The STI today

STI ends Friday barely changed at 2,497.71, shares in SGX up more than 5 per cent

SINGAPORE stocks ended Friday broadly unchanged, amid a mixed performance across the region.