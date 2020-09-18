You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Judge cites 'clear case of balance sheet insolvency' for placing KS Energy, key unit under IJM
IN granting OCBC's application to place embattled KS Energy and its key unit under interim judicial management, High Court Justice Aedit Abdullah said there is a "very clear case of balance sheet insolvency" at the oil services group and that a JM order would seem highly likely, "short of a miracle".
PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts
THE Public Service Division on Friday announced a reshuffle of some permanent secretary positions, to take effect from Oct 19, 2020.
Singapore insurers extend premium deferment relief measures
THE General Insurance Association of Singapore and the Life Insurance Association, Singapore on Friday announced the extension of relief measures that would give policyholders more time to pay premiums while maintaining their coverage.
Warehouse rents in Asia-Pacific hold steady on e-commerce demand: Knight Frank
THE first half of 2020 largely turned out to be a "resilient" period for Asia-Pacific warehouse markets; and expectations are for this sector's rents in Singapore to remain stable till the rest of the year, according to research by property consultancy Knight Frank.
Retail frenzy to drive stocks gains in South-east Asia: UBS
A BOOM in retail investing in South-east Asia should help drive stock market gains at a time when institutional investors are reassessing the region, according to UBS Group's investment-banking arm.
The STI today
STI ends Friday barely changed at 2,497.71, shares in SGX up more than 5 per cent
SINGAPORE stocks ended Friday broadly unchanged, amid a mixed performance across the region.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes