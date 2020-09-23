Domestically, consumer demand is expected to remain dampened due to the weak economic sentiment, while the accumulation of spare capacity in the economy will curb overall cost pressures.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore core inflation rises marginally to -0.3% in August

SINGAPORE'S core inflation in August eased slightly from its decade-low point in July but remained in negative territory for the seventh straight month.

Esco Group will add 100 positions in Singapore to fuel expansion

OVER the next year, the group will progressively hire more scientists and biomedical researchers to support research and development efforts through Esco Ventures X, its incubation arm for biotech startups.

Eagle Hospitality Trust to scrap all master leases after 'multitude of defaults'

TROUBLED Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) has issued notices of termination of master lease agreements (MLAs) to the master lessees of all its 18 properties, describing the current arrangement as "unviable".

Elite Commercial Reit sees rising demand for UK properties on tenant's hiring plans

THIS comes as its primary tenant, the UK government's Department Of Work And Pensions (DWP), is actively hiring more staff as part of its drive to double the number of work coaches in the country to 27,000 and amid increased services being provided by the government to support the economy in times of need.

ST Engineering dissolves inactive Saudi Arabia naval joint venture

ST Engineering, which owns a one-third stake in ZHR Marine through its VT Halter Marine subsidiary, said on Wednesday that shareholders have agreed to dissolve the company as it “has no outstanding active programmes”.

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

SINGAPORE consumers are shifting towards online banking and online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also pivoting to better money management and mindful spending.

The STI today

STI claws back losses from previous days’ fall, rises 0.72%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 17.85 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 2,481.14.

