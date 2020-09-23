You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 6:30 PM

core inflation.jpg
Domestically, consumer demand is expected to remain dampened due to the weak economic sentiment, while the accumulation of spare capacity in the economy will curb overall cost pressures.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore core inflation rises marginally to -0.3% in August

SINGAPORE'S core inflation in August eased slightly from its decade-low point in July but remained in negative territory for the seventh straight month.

Esco Group will add 100 positions in Singapore to fuel expansion

OVER the next year, the group will progressively hire more scientists and biomedical researchers to support research and development efforts through Esco Ventures X, its incubation arm for biotech startups.

Eagle Hospitality Trust to scrap all master leases after 'multitude of defaults'

TROUBLED Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) has issued notices of termination of master lease agreements (MLAs) to the master lessees of all its 18 properties, describing the current arrangement as "unviable".

Elite Commercial Reit sees rising demand for UK properties on tenant's hiring plans

THIS comes as its primary tenant, the UK government's Department Of Work And Pensions (DWP), is actively hiring more staff as part of its drive to double the number of work coaches in the country to 27,000 and amid increased services being provided by the government to support the economy in times of need.

ST Engineering dissolves inactive Saudi Arabia naval joint venture

ST Engineering, which owns a one-third stake in ZHR Marine through its VT Halter Marine subsidiary, said on Wednesday that shareholders have agreed to dissolve the company as it “has no outstanding active programmes”.

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

SINGAPORE consumers are shifting towards online banking and online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also pivoting to better money management and mindful spending.

The STI today

STI claws back losses from previous days’ fall, rises 0.72%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 17.85 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 2,481.14.
 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

CDCs vital in times of crisis, says PM Lee at swearing-in of mayors

BOJ's Kuroda vows to keep firms funded amid economic uncertainties

Thai central bank holds off on further stimulus, slightly upgrades 2020 GDP forecast

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Malaysia unveils additional RM10 billion economic stimulus measures

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

MAINBOARD-LISTED property player Fragrance Group is headed for a change of chief financial officer (CFO), as the...

Sep 23, 2020 06:11 PM
Stocks

STI claws back losses from previous days' fall, rises 0.72%

SINGAPORE shares tracked US gains to snap its four-day losing streak on Wednesday.

Sep 23, 2020 06:02 PM
Life & Culture

Former Ferrari chief to replace Carey as F1 CEO: reports

[LONDON] Former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali is set to become the new chief executive officer (CEO) of...

Sep 23, 2020 05:47 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering dissolves inactive Saudi Arabia naval joint venture

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) has started liquidating a joint-venture company...

Sep 23, 2020 05:34 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 9....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Keppel's trough valuation unwarranted, keeps 'add'

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.